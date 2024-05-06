Digital User Experience Specialist
2024-05-06
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
Visa alla jobb hos Play'n Go Sweden AB i Växjö
Job Details
Hours: Full Time
Location: Fully remote. This opportunity is open to you if you can legally work remotely from one of our home countries in Sweden, Malta, Hungary orSpain.
Contract: Permanent
At Play'n GO we enjoy a flexible freedom to shape our own days. Everyone we hire is unique and every role we fill has certain performance expectations. The day-to-day challenges of work and life will be unique to you but our commitment to helping you find a balance will never vary.
From the GO
At Play'n GO our purpose is to entertain. Our pleasure is in working with people ready to make a difference that lasts. We are pioneers. We were the first entertainment supplier to recognise the potential of gaming on the GO and create the innovative mobile games which supercharged our industry and inspired our name. Today, Play'n GO is the leading gaming entertainment supplier to casinos in regulated markets the world over. And we are still growing.
With growth comes opportunity. This could be yours. Are you ready to help us face challenges and find solutions that get us both to the next level of excellence?
What the role entails:
Some of the key responsibilities of our Digital User Experience Specialist will be:
Your goal is to make every digital first workday at Play'n GO into a smooth one. Your mission is to create valuable, enjoyable, and meaningful experiences for users, which ultimately lead to business success, efficiency and growth. This begins with technology administration: including being end user admin of our intranet, our unified communications and collaboration platforms and so on. It includes managing architecture, content and data hygiene, taxonomies and UX expertise.
invest in continous channel/tool optimization (Viva suite, Office 365, Collaborative tools, etc.)
advise/work on no-code/low-code integrations and out of the box AI technology (Copilot studio, Power Platform, ...)
ensure the highest end user experience of our Sharepoint environment through targeting and structural optimization
improve our digital information management
maintain taxonomies and architectures
implement out-of-the-box AI-driven solutions to automate manual tasks
work closely with the IT team for more advanced technical solutions/improvements
What we ask of you:
UX expertise
project management
knowledge/interest in new (Microsoft) technology and updates
knowledge/interest in creating low-code integrations (Adaptive Cards / Viva Connections integrations)
What's in it for you?
If you feel great, you'll do great. Our employees know that their package of benefits, activities, and initiatives are some of the most generous in the industry. From challenges to chill outs, the fun we share at play helps inspire excellence from the go.
Apply now to find out more. It's your best move. This opportunity will remain open until we meet the right candidate.
GO for it.
