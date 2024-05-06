2D Animator (Europe)
Job title:2D Animator
Job Details
Hours:Full Time
Location:Fully remote. This opportunity is open to you if you can legally work remotely from one of our home countries in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, Spain, and Poland.
Contract:Permanent
At Play'n GO we enjoy a flexible freedom to shape our own days. Everyone we hire is unique and every role we fill has certain performance expectations. The day-to-day challenges of work and life will be unique to you but our commitment to helping you find a balance will never vary.
From the GO
At Play'n GO our purpose is to entertain. Our pleasure is in working with people ready to make a difference that lasts. We are pioneers. We were the first entertainment supplier to recognise the potential of gaming on the GO and create the innovative mobile games which supercharged our industry and inspired our name. Today, Play'n GO is the leading gaming entertainment supplier to casinos in regulated markets the world over. And we are still growing.
With growth comes opportunity. This could be yours. Are you ready to help us face challenges and find solutions that get us both to the next level of excellence?
Whatthe role entails
Some of the key responsibilities of our 2D Animator will be:
Create animations and visual effects for the games in Spine 2D and Adobe After Effects environment.
Work closely with artists, game designers and producers to understand the creative brief.
Use technical software packages with confidence, such as Adobe products (Photoshop, After Effects).
Follow the art guidelines, technical limitation and preparing the art elements in the required format.
Help the Art Directors and the Game Designers to determine the visual style of the game.
What we ask of you
High level of proficiency in Spine (animation, rigging) and After Effects.
Knowledge of digital 2D animation techniques and visual effects.
Knowledge of character animation.
Minimum 3 years industry or related experience.
Experience in particle-based effect editors (e.g. Red Giant Trapcode Particular).
What'sin it for you?
If you feel great, you'll do great. Our employees know that their package of benefits, activities, and initiatives are some of the most generous in the industry. From challenges to chill outs, the fun we share at play helps inspire excellence from the go.
Apply now to find out more. It's your best move. This opportunity will remain open until we meet the right candidate.
GO for it.
