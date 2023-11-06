Software Engineer
2023-11-06
We are looking for you as a (Senior) .NET Backend Engineer
Everything we do, starts with you.
Together with you, we build the most human-centric fintech. We have the ambition to create the next. And - with Bertelsmann - a strong foundation to start from. Let's make it new - for society and for yourself.
We are building new tech hubs in Stockholm & Berlin to complement our established Oslo and Tallinn communities. Be part of building our culture and capabilities from the ground up in our Stockholm Tech Hub!
A snapshot of your responsibility
We're excited to have you on board as part of our team! As a software engineer on daily basis you:
Design, develop, test, and ship robust, maintainable, and readable software, applications, API's and other workflows
Analyze, discuss, and implement business requirements, while maintaining good documentation of the systems and components you create
Participate in the architectural design efforts
Advocate consistency and best practices in our code and architecture
Identify issues, suggest improvements to existing and new features, and share ideas for solutions
Seek, evaluate, and recommend new technologies and concepts
What you bring to the team:
Experience in developing, shipping, and maintaining a cloud-based application.
You have good knowledge and experience working on a microservice and distributed architecture.
You have a deep understanding and knowledge of restful API's.
You bring in years of experience using relational databases, preferably SQL server. In addition, a working knowledge of ORMs and preferably Entity Framework.
You are familiar with cloud development, and Azure knowledge and experience are a bonus.
Practical knowledge of using messaging platforms in a distributed architecture (RabbitMQ, Kafka).
Knowledge and experience working in the FinTech and banking industry are a plus.
Communication skills are crucial, and we would love it if you could mentor other team members. Fluency in English is a must, as it is our working language.
About the technologies we use
Our team is proud of our autonomy in choosing our tech stack.
We use cloud-native solutions, with Terraform for infrastructure, Kubernetes for service deployment, and a growing microservice ecosystem with event-based integration. Our frontend tech often uses TypeScript, Angular, or Web Components (Stencil), and prioritize RESTful API design. We also use Figma for design collaboration and have automated tests at each layer.
What's in it for you
Are you looking for a job where you can be a part of a large and stable corporation that still has that exciting start-up energy? Then look no further!
We are located in the heart of Stockholm's growing Tech-Hub, where you can contribute to the emerging culture and join the fintech industry. You'll be given challenging tasks that will help you develop your skills both in the field and within our company internationally.
We value work-life balance and understand that everyone's schedule is different. That's why we offer flexible working hours as long as you're there for your team members. And let's not forget about the fun atmosphere flooded with humor, awesome people, and socializing events.
As part of our dedicated product team, you'll work together towards a common goal - testing and learning.
Plus, we offer access to various training opportunities, including Bertelsmann University, free LinkedIn learning, exclusive nano degree programs from Silicon Valley, and over 4,000 e-learnings.
About Riverty: Who we are
A world where business meets the needs of humanity. Where financial technology makes a difference. Where everyone is in control of their own financial story. At Riverty, we're building it, together. A team of more than 5,000 experts in 13 countries, we're finding smarter, simpler, seamlessly connected ways to manage money. From flexible payments to smarter accounting and debt collection, our holistic solutions empower everyone to live their best financial lives. It's time to enter a new era of economic freedom. Så ansöker du
