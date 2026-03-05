Software Engineer - Embedded Linux Platform
10% of Europe's CO2 emissions are caused by residential heating, and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany, and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
As a Linux Developer, you will be responsible for the operating system powering our IoT devices, ensuring optimal performance, security, and reliability. You will work with Linux BSP development and Yocto, building and maintaining the embedded platform as well as SDKs for application development.
The role includes enabling secure connectivity across multiple wireless interfaces and supporting feature-rich, connected products. What sets this role apart is the opportunity to work with cutting edge technology in this field, with a direct impact on the performance, security, and reliability of our IoT devices.
What you will be doing
Set up and configure the Yocto Linux-based operating system on our hardware devices.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand software requirements and implement necessary changes.
Create SDKs and software tools to facilitate application development on the operating system.
Enhance and expand the operating system by adding new components and features.
Conduct system revisions and optimizations to improve performance, security, production test flow, and user experience.
Understand hardware schematics and identify requirements for driver development.
Collaborate with hardware engineers to develop and adapt the operating system to the hardware.
Continuously improve automated test coverage and devops system.
What you bring to the team
Experience in Linux operating system development, Yocto, Shell Scripting and Python experience is preferred.
Knowledge of Kernel development and experience with device tree.
Ability to read hardware schematics and understand when driver development is necessary.
Proficiency in C
Solid understanding of software development principles, version control, and debugging techniques.
Nice to have
U-Boot, Thread, Rust, AWS, Bluetooth Low Energy.
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
At Aira, We're not just champions of next-generation energy, we're champions in Diversity and Inclusion too. We believe that a diverse workforce sparks innovation and creativity and enables us to better serve our customers and communities. We encourage individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team. We will never accept any form of discrimination and believe that together, we can drive a new era for our people and planet.
