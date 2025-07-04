Software Engineer - Data & Cloud Platforms
2025-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Redeploy AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We're Redeploy. A tech consultancy built for people who want to grow, make a difference and have a good time doing it.
We design, build, scale and maintain modern solutions across Cloud, Data and AI, helping ambitious companies across the Nordics transform how they work with technology. As trusted partners to Microsoft, AWS and Databricks, we deliver platforms that are built for impact and built to last.
What sets us apart is the way we work. Curiosity runs deep here, as does the drive to keep learning and sharing. You'll join a team that values ownership, collaboration and high technical standards, and where people genuinely care about doing things well. For our clients. And for each other.
What you'll do
You'll join Redeploy as a Software Engineer - working closely with clients to design, build and optimise cloud-native platforms and data-driven applications. The exact focus depends on the assignment, but you'll often be part of cross-functional teams that build:
• Scalable data platforms in Azure or AWS using modern tools and best practices
• Infrastructure-as-code pipelines that support robust, secure and automated deployments
• internal or public-facing applications that expose data through APIs, UIs or analytics tools
You'll contribute to writing production-grade code, guiding architecture decisions and improving how clients build and deploy software at scale. Depending on your background and interests, you might focus more on backend logic, data processing, cloud infrastructure or developer experience.
What you'll grow into
At Redeploy, engineers are trusted with real responsibility - and get the support they need to grow. You'll gain exposure to different domains, industries and architectures, while deepening your skills in areas like:
• Distributed data processing, orchestration and cloud-native design
• Modern DevOps and CI/CD practices
• Secure, scalable system architecture in enterprise environments
• Building platforms and applications that actually get used
There's room to go deep technically, move into lead roles, or broaden your profile across cloud, data and AI - all depending on what drives you.
Who we're looking for
We're looking for someone who's not just a skilled developer, but someone who's curious, collaborative and eager to make an impact. You enjoy solving real problems, communicating clearly and continuously learning - both on your own and with others. You're comfortable working closely with different people, asking questions, challenging ideas and finding better ways forward. You don't need to have worked as a consultant before, but you value teamwork, ownership and building solutions that make a difference.
What experiences you bring
You don't need to tick every box, but we believe you'll thrive here if you bring:
• Professional experience as a software developer or cloud engineer
• Strong programming skills in languages like Python, C#, TypeScript or Java
• Familiarity with cloud platforms (Azure or AWS) and container-based deployments
• Interest in infrastructure-as-code (Terraform, Bicep) and DevOps tooling
• An understanding of how data flows in modern platforms - APIs, databases, pipelines
• Fluency in English, and preferably Swedish
Curious to learn more before applying? Have a look around our career site to explore our culture, people and way of working. And if you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our Talent Acquisition Manager, Francisca Andersson.
