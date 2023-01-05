Software engineer - container platform
2023-01-05
Are you experienced in developing platforms, implementing strategies and driving solution towards customers? All within e-health and making healthcare more accessible. Apply today!
Cambio is a market-leading supplier with a comprehensive offering for the entire healthcare and care chain. The goal is to offer the most innovative and cohesive solutions for regions and municipalities. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries. Cambio is certified by Great Place To Work and we are placed in the top 15 list and have received the award "Sweden's Best Workplace" 2020 and 2021!
The position
Cambio is on a journey to becoming a leading service provider within e-health. A key role in delivering that will be this position. We are looking for a developer to be part of the development team responsible for our OpenShift platform. You and your team will be involved in understanding our strategies and customer needs and continue to develop our solution to run container-based applications. You will need to consider various requirements including security, tenancy/isolation, operability, recoverability, monitoring & alerting solutions and more. As a member of this team, you will work closely with our Technical and Service Operations team, responsible for hosting our services to customers.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
We believe that you are passionate about solving technical challenges and have effective communication skills when cooperating internally and externally. When approaching a problem, you use a fact-based approach with measurements and statistics. You work naturally in a structured way and like to build new services within the platform and automation area.
Requirements
• A couple years of experience in scripting, automation, and development work
• A couple years of experience working with deployment & operations with mainstream Kubernetes (K8S) platform(s), preferably Red Hat OpenShift
• A couple years of experience of Linux, preferably Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) or CentOS
• Worked according to DevOps/DevSecOps principles
• Experience in working with Kanban/Scrum
• Ability to communicate fluently in English
It's a bonus if you
• Experience from Azure, AWS or other public or internal cloud
• Experience of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) or GitOps
• Active within Cloud Native Computing Foundation
• Experience with monitoring platforms and tools
• Experience with IT-security (firewalls, certificates, encryption)
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here! (https://www.cambiogroup.com/)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-24
