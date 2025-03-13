Software Engineer - AI/LLM to Rillion
2025-03-13
Rillion is seeking a skilled Software Engineer to join our innovative and cross-functional AI product team. In this role, you'll be pivotal in developing AI-powered products within AP (Accounts Payable) automation and enhancing our existing products. Together, we collaborate across the entire product lifecycle-from brainstorming and design to implementation-unlocking AI's potential in AP automation. If you're an experienced Software Engineer with AI/LLM experience who thrives in a dynamic environment, we'd love to have you on board!
Responsibilities:
You will play a key role in building and integrating AI-powered functionalities into our SaaS products, focusing on backend development and scalable architecture:
Develop and maintain Python backend solutions and APIs for a new product based on a document processing pipeline.
Integrate external LLM-based AI services (OpenAI, Azure AI) into our products.
Ensure scalability and reliability with cloud-based architectures, infrastructure as code (IaC), and automation (preferably in Azure).
Work closely with a cross-functional team to embed AI into our SaaS platform.
Stay up to date with LLM advancements and help shape how we use AI.
What You'll Bring:
Solid backend development experience (Python) in SaaS or online product environments.
Hands-on cloud experience (preferably Azure) with containers and IaC.
Experience working with distributed systems, including APIs, message queues, and worker-based architectures.
A problem-solving mindset and a collaborative, proactive approach that thrives in working in a team.
Experience with AI/LLM APIs and external AI services.
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Bonus skills:
Experience with RAG, tooling, observability, and LLM evaluation.
Experience with front-end development (React) and UI/UX considerations.
Experience with AI/ML frameworks, e.g. Pytorch, and machine learning.
What we offer:
Opportunity to work in a dynamic growth company
Join a collaborative and supportive product team that will be responsible for the entire product lifecycle, from ideation to production.
Talented colleagues ready to support the success in your career path
Social events with your colleagues (breakfast, candy-time, afterwork etc.)
A collection of different benefits, including a generous pension and insurance package
Hybrid working model, 2 days per week in the office
Come and enjoy our beautiful office in central Stockholm (on the 14th floor, with amazing views)
The recruitment process:
We review applications and invite for interviews continuously. A background check will be conducted on final candidates, pre-employment. If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact recruiter Victoria Stjernström at victoria.stjernstrom@rillion.com
About Rillion:
We are a global company founded in Sweden with 30 years' experience in the AP Automation industry. We help finance professionals transform how they manage invoices by digitalizing and automating the entire process.
By removing the manual steps of invoice handling, we enable finance teams to save time and effort, reducing the possibility of human error. Because we're AP professionals ourselves, we understand how to give our customers everything they need, and nothing they don't.
Together with our owners at Altor, we 're on a journey to expand in our home markets, while entering new territories. To complete our mission, we need more talented people!
