Software Developer for Packet Core
2025-06-26
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Here is an opportunity to work with cutting edge technology as we develop ground-breaking best-in-class telecom technology. We do research and development that includes AI, cloud and containerization as we continue the roll-out of 5G and look ahead towards 6G with the smartest and most advanced systems on the market. We achieve this through an innovative and agile environment, with e.g. tech-days, hackathons and every-day-innovation-time as we believe that our edge comes from our awesome engineers.
About us:
We work in an agile environment, using methods and principles like Kanban and Scrum. Early customer and stakeholder feedback are key elements in our development process which is based on Continuous Integration practices and a strong and personal relation with the Product Owners. We believe on team autonomy and responsibility to finish the tasks according to a prioritized backlog in this high-trust environment.
We are now looking for an awesome C++ developer to join one of our agile and cross functional teams, working with High Availability and Networking feature development within the Session Control Plane of Packet Core, at our beautiful water-front office in Lindholmen, Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you will do:
* Design, implement and test the feature, product and system from requirements for production and commercial deployment in collaboration with your team and Product Owner, as we believe in a 'team first' approach
* Work with high availability (Geo-redundancy, Session Resilience) and networking (Cloud networking, Container networking, Private/Public Clouds, TCP/IP, HTTP)
* Be a part of a cross-functional, self-organizing and highly independent team
Use CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery) flow and philosophy, with pipelines developed for as-a-Service, with fast feedback loops
The skills you bring:
* MSc/BSc level in Computer Science with communication and/or network focus - Strong interest in and ability to do software development
* 1-3 years of experience from working with large backend software systems
* Comfortable working with large and complex codebases (preferably in C++)
* Knowledge in cloud technologies and tools, container/microservices
* Passion and love to continue developing your knowledge
* Curiosity to understand customer needs and how to address them
* Interest in understanding the whole product and its environment
* Open mindset, asking for help, sharing knowledge and a team-first approach
* Effortless communication in English, written and spoken
Here are some technologies we use and experience with these are seen as meritorious; Modern C++, Python, Kubernetes, Codeium, TDD, Scrum, Gerrit / Git, Telecom (Packet Core).
Characteristics we hope to see in you
We are excited to welcome someone who loves working together, sharing ideas, and learning from others. If you are curious about new technology and enjoy connecting with teammates and people across the organization, you'll fit right in with us! We value open communication and knowledge sharing, and we believe everyone has something unique to contribute. Your passion for helping others and finding creative solutions will make a real difference here. We can't wait to see the new ideas and fresh perspectives you'll bring to our team!
Last Application: 11/7-2025
