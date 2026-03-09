Software Developer
Who are Benifex?
We are a fast-moving technology company, and one of the most successful providers of online reward and benefits solutions in the world. We believe that everyone deserves an exceptional experience at work, every day, and build workplace technology that makes this happen. Benifex's mission is to build remarkable experiences that employees love. Today Benifex supports more than five million employees in over 3,000 organisations across more than 100 countries. To help us on our quest to be the best, we need brilliant people on board and that's where you come in.
Why should you apply?
Work on the core engine behind one of Benifex's most business-critical platforms - the heart of our rewards and benefits ecosystem.
Take technical ownership of complex challenges in a 20-year old mature platform, navigating high dependency chains and configuration layers to ensure seamless daily deployments.
Shape high-impact technical improvements where your technical decisions have real, immediate impact.
Collaborate closely with product and platform delivery teams to refine how benefits are configured and consumed by thousands of organisations.
Sunday Times Best Place to Work 2025 and Best Large Tech Company to Work for 2025.
Work for a profitable, fast-growing market leader where technical stability is the backbone of our success.
Great benefits:
Work-life balance with a hybrid working model.
ITP1 pension.
Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings.
Collective agreement.
Access to our comprehensive benefits portal.
Generous wellness allowance.
30 vacation days / year.
Referral bonuses.
Enhanced parental pay.
Volunteer Days - two paid days annually to give back to the community.
Role Overview
As a senior Software Developer in our Benefits Engine team, you will be a key contributor to the core platform that powers Benifex's global benefits offering. You'll join a domain where business logic and technical design are tightly intertwined, making your ability to methodically evolve a large and established codebase essential. The role is heavily backend-focused, requiring a deep understanding of the full technical stack from database level up through to the frontend. You will contribute to new development, drive ongoing evolution, and execute safe incremental refactoring, all while safeguarding the platform's reliability and long-term modernization.
Team constellation: Five Software Engineers, one Product Manager and one Engineering Manager.
Tech stack: Java, Spring Boot, Angular, Docker, Kubernetes, Hibernate, and CI/CD pipelines, complemented by Grafana and OpenAPI for observability and API design.
This role is a hybrid position, not fully remote, based in our Gothenburg office.
Responsibilities
Analyse, understand, and systematically improve a 20-year established monolithic codebase with dense dependencies.
Implement backend-focused development, primarily in Java, optimizing the full technical stack from database to frontend.
Engineer solutions for complex, interconnected systems to ensure world-class stability and reliability of the Benefits Engine.
Perform safe, incremental refactoring to modernise and future-proof the platform without disrupting existing functionality.
Collaborate closely with Platform Delivery to translate complex configuration logic into robust code.
Support daily deployments by ensuring high-quality, carefully evaluated code changes.
Contribute to technical decisions, helping to shape the strategy for evolving our monolithic structures.
What are we looking for?
Engineering mastery: You possess advanced Java skills and a solid understanding of relational databases (MySQL). You have the technical maturity to work across the full stack while maintaining a 90% backend-focused mindset.
Professional maturity: You have the judgment to make informed trade-offs between immediate needs and long-term stability, ensuring the platform's reliability as it continues to evolve.
Modernization mindset: You have the ability and drive to systematically improve large, mature codebases. You take pride in high-quality engineering and have a natural talent for stabilizing and optimizing complex, interconnected systems through safe, incremental refactoring.
Strategic perspective: You bring a broad view of software engineering and can evaluate the benefits and pitfalls of different architectural patterns. You apply a systems-thinking mindset to navigate dense dependency chains and monolithic structures effectively.
Analytical problem solver: You are motivated by complex technical puzzles and have the cognitive agility to quickly decode and absorb domain knowledge in business-critical systems, translating intricate logic into robust code.
Our interview process
Benifex understands the need for a fast and efficient process, and the steps below will be completed as quickly as possible. Our interview process involves interviews with the Talent team, the Hiring Manager, and two engineers from the team. We also have a technical test to be completed at home between two interviews.
