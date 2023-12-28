Software Component Owner
Looking for a SW component owner.
It is a requirement to have knowledge from embedded SW development.
In the daily tasks you will:
You need to have good communication skills and build relationship with many stakeholders. Create and follow up requirements towards the supplier.
Secure quality of SW delivery from supplier and release it using our toolchain.
Secure cross-functional and business anchoring.
Assist in testing of component and analyze improvements.
As a person we believe that you are a team player, have customer focus and a result oriented mindset.
We also believe you are versatile and interested to learn more about the domain within your team's scope: HMI Hardware such as cameras, displays and related ECUs.
You are clear in your communication and manage fluent English.
SW development is priority but Automotive, Display, ECU and Camera system experience are merits. Så ansöker du
