Snowmobile Guide Kiruna
Explore Arctic AB / Resevärdsjobb / Kiruna Visa alla resevärdsjobb i Kiruna
2026-08-02
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Snowmobile Guide in Kiruna
Do you love the outdoors, enjoy meeting people from around the world, and know your way around a snowmobile? We're looking for a guide to lead our snowmobile tours in Kiruna—both during the day and in the evening under the Northern Lights.
About the Role
As a Snowmobile Guide, you'll be responsible for creating safe, memorable, and enjoyable experiences for our guests while exploring the Arctic wilderness.
Your Responsibilities
Lead daytime and evening snowmobile tours
Welcome guests and provide safety briefings and driving instructions
Ensure guests feel comfortable, safe, and well looked after throughout the tour
Guide groups through Arctic landscapes while adapting to changing weather and trail conditions
Assist guests with operating snowmobiles and provide support when needed
Perform basic maintenance, inspections, and troubleshooting of snowmobiles and equipment
Help prepare routes, equipment, and tours for daily operations
Take a proactive approach to solving problems and maintaining high safety standards
Represent the company professionally and help create exceptional guest experiences
What We Offer
Accommodation available
Training and ongoing support
Performance-based bonuses
Commission opportunities through tour upselling
A friendly, international, and supportive team
The opportunity to live and work in the heart of Arctic Lapland
What We're Looking For
A valid snowmobile driver's license and experience operating snowmobiles safely
A valid driver's license and confidence driving in winter conditions
Strong English communication skills; additional languages are a plus
A friendly, responsible, and service-minded attitude
Comfort working outdoors in Arctic weather conditions
Basic mechanical and technical skills for routine maintenance and troubleshooting
A proactive, solution-oriented mindset and strong reliability
Previous guiding experience is an advantage but not required
How to Apply
Send your CV and a short introduction about yourself to info@explore-arctic.com
. We'd love to hear why you'd like to join our team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01
E-post: info@explore-arctic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Explore Arctic AB
(org.nr 559457-5978) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10017995