SME Global Intercompany Order Management (748973)

2024-06-19
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We have an exciting role for a skilled professional in the area of Global Intercompany Order Management (Global ICOM). You will have the opportunity to execute, support, and manage cross-border Intercompany service flows on a global scale, ensuring adherence to EBP processes as well as other essential financial and operational directives and requirements.
What you will do:
• Drive improvements in SAP/Fiori for Intercompany for services.
• Conduct User Acceptance tests for demands and implement required changes in SAP/Fiori.
• Support Global ICOM operations with problematic order handling.
• Secure correct master data setup for invoicing and order handling in SAP/Fiori.
• Create instructions and conduct training for Global ICOM Operations.
The skills you bring:
• Internal Communications.
• Winshuttle (RPA Software).
• SAP Business One.
• SMS.
• Contract Accounting.
• Supply Chain and Supply Process.
• Ericsson Operating Model.
• Microsoft Office 365.
• MS Excel.
• Erimatch and SRM process.
• Taxation.
• Sourcing Compliance.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Contact: Sarthak Garg sarthak.garg@ericsson.com
Encouraging a diverse an inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
