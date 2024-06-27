Smart Sales Training & Program Expert
2024-06-27
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Are you a professional who enjoys building capabilities, manage communications and partnering with a global audience, with an excellent business mindset and customer understanding, then you should apply for this.
We are looking for a Smart Sales Training and Program Expert for the Sales & Customer Management team within Marketing Operations. Your key focus is to identify training needs and develop training programs related to Smart Sales (Customer Relationship Management -CRM, Configure Price Quote - CPQ and Marketing Automation -MA), along with planning and executing communication plans related to tool updates and transformation in the way we work.
Your primary objective is to support the transformation around CRM, CPQ and MA. You identify training needs based on user feedback, tool developments and desired way of working and translate these into training programs and materials. You will be responsible for continues improvements and will collaborate with various stakeholders across the organization and across the globe. You will be maintaining the relevant support pages on the intranet, to assure we reach the target audience effectively.
In this role, you will report to the Customer Experience & Smart Sales CoE manager. The location is EMEA region and requires to provide support across different time zones on need basis.
What you will do
Identify training and communication needs related to CRM, CPQ and MA, to
Design and/or deliver specialised training programs, tailored to specific needs and audiences, using traditional and nontraditional methods in collaboration with the global learning team.
Coach your team members and colleagues in the markets to drive adoption of Smart Sales and establish best practices.
Pro-actively participate in change management and training preparation for new projects related to CRM, CPQ and MA as integration with other tools or changes in current routines across functions.
Design and maintain internal support pages to guide end-users where to find training material and share tool updates along with tips & tricks.
We believe you have
Excellent interpersonal and observation skills, a pro-active approach with a Can-Do mentality and are adaptable to changing situations and different cultures.
The ability to convey complex information in a way that people understand.
Excellent planning and time management skills, to manage various demands in a professional and effective manner.
Building successful relations with stakeholders comes natural to you and you know how to get things done, both through formal channels and the informal network.
Ability to effectively communicate and engage with employees at all levels, with strong presentation skills and are fluent in speech and writing in English.
You have a relevant degree and level of business understanding along with a couple of years working experience in e.g. Customer and or Sales teams, combined with Change management or Capability building.
CRM - CPQ experience is required and you have a good knowledge of PowerPoint, Excel and PowerBi.
To succeed in this position, you have a passion for learning and development, are result driven and structured. You have an ability to define what is required in a dynamic environment and prioritise activities. Your creativity and attention to detail along with organisational abilities, will be impact full for training and communication initiatives. We believe you are a team player, who enjoys working in an international environment, driving business transformation and collaboration.
You have excellent communication skills and have a proven ability to develop effective relationships and gain credibility, on all levels and in an international organisation. You are open minded, able to listen to your stakeholders, and show a high level of customer orientation along with the drive for productivity with a strong service mindset.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 11th of July 2024.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Barbara Horváth at Barbara.Horvath@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information in Sweden: contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
