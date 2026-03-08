Skill Team & Business Leader (Software, E/E, Security, Safety)
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Would you like the opportunity to plan, lead and grow a business delivering high-tech solutions in the mobility and energy sectors? AVL in Sweden are looking for a driven, dynamic and dedicated Leader to be responsible for commercial and technical operations within one of our engineering teams. You will have the opportunity to work in an open and collaborative environment to define strategic initiatives, grow skills & competences and develop the business of AVL with new and established customers. Ultimately you will inspire and create opportunities for team members, bring high value solutions to customers and create a sustainable future for all Stakeholders.
* Full responsibility for leading and developing the Skill Team including talent acquisition and retention, budget planning, personnel responsibility and final sign-off on project deliverables.
* Ownership of Business Development, Sales and Project execution for the assigned products, accounts or skills within responsibility (potentially including the role of Key Account Manager). Establishing strong external connections with customers & partners to develop AVL's market presence and impact. Develop internal relationships with Product Managers to fully understand and promote the breadth of AVL capabilities.
* Together with the AVL Swedish Management Team develop and manage a part of the portfolio that AVL in Sweden offers to the market. Conduct Business Development for specific products & services as well as sales and marketing activities on behalf of AVL Group, in Sweden and other Nordic countries.
* Identify new projects, assignments, opportunities, and solutions in cooperation with customers. You will be the interface to the customer and responsible for acquiring and delivering business.
* Within specific opportunities you will be responsible for the implementation of the entire sales process, from the professional preparation of the offer and price negotiations to the sales conclusion and handover to the project team.
* Responsible for the professional development of team members. This includes providing continuous feedback, performance appraisals, career planning, training/development needs and compensation recommendations.
* Assigns staff to projects and assignments based on team member capabilities/availability and project requirements. Balances the staffing requirements across all projects within area of responsibility.
* Technical responsibilities can range from providing the technical lead in a project directly to customer to giving technical advice and ensuring the project team has the correct internal technical support from AVL Group.
* Ensures the successful execution and completion of projects assigned to the team by satisfying the project-specific tasks assigned to the skill team within the project budget and timing according to the AVL guidelines. Project responsibilities can range from managing large multi-national projects to individual technical studies or teams based on customer site.
* Ensures the application and is responsible for the continuous improvement of leading technologies and methodologies within the skill team. Responsible for the development of expertise, methods, and tools within the skill team according to the global skill area guidelines.
Basic Requirements:
* Minimum of Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Engineering or Technically focussed subject. Business oriented qualification along with significant technical experience can also be considered.
* Demonstrate experience within a Leadership role and a sound understanding of Leadership principles (5+ years), preferably within an OEM or Engineering Service provider
* Extensive experience within an Engineering or Technical domain (10+ years) preferably within an OEM or Engineering Service provider. You must be able to demonstrate achievement in your previous endeavours and references which show your success.
* Significant experience in the areas of Software Development, Electrical & Electronics (E/E), Cyber Security or Functional Safety (5+ years) will be necessary to effectively perform this role.
* Excellent understanding of technical topics, the development process and how to improve efficiency & implement solutions.
* Excellent Communication skills for interpersonal, negotiation and presentation activities. Fluent in Swedish and English
* Understanding of applicable industry standards and processes within the area of responsibility.
* Strong Intercultural awareness, competence and experience preferably including overseas assignments
* Willingness to travel and a valid driving license (Category B for Sweden)
Preferred Requirements:
* Professional experience within the Mobility or Energy sectors. Network and Contacts within the West of Sweden or the Nordics will be highly beneficial.
* Experience in the field of Business Development, Product Management or Sales
