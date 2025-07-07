Site Safety & Coordination Manager
2025-07-07
We are looking for a proactive and structuredinterim Site Safety and Coordination Manager for a global company in Gothenburg.
Start is in September 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The Role:
Your mission will be defining format and structure, govern the work environmental framework at the site. This include developing safe procedures, defining responsibilities, safety routines and safety standards. As well as coordinate operations related to building maintenance, technical systems, and service providers.
You will be responsible to create safety requirements and ensuring that they are fulfilled such as secure risk assessment, approve work permits, identifying high-risk jobs, establishing communication paths.
The team:
The Technical Safety and Environment team is part of Rigs and Workshops Complete Vehicle organization. They are currently 6 highly skilled experts with deep knowledge in safety and environment expertise. They are working strongly together and in close collaboration with all other parts of Lundby sites to ensure that the site is safe and environmentally friendly while developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions that will change the future of transportation. We offer a dynamic work where we help each other out, explore together, and constantly learn.
Qualifications:
University degree in Engineering or Environmental Science or equivalent work experience
At least 5 years work experience within the field of work environment and within a coordinating function
Very good ability to communicate, collaborate and make decisions
Strong ability to work with a sense of urgency and with a doer ability
Fluent in English and Swedish both written and spoken
Experience from R&D, production environment, construction work or similar is an advantage
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in September, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-17
Incluso
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se
9420891