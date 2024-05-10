Site Reliability Engineer - Observability
Tink AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tink AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Linköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Tink was founded in 2012, and a decade later became part of Visa in 2022. Tink was created with the aim of changing the banking industry for the better. We have built Europe's most robust open banking platform - with the broadest, deepest connectivity and powerful services that create value out of the financial data. We offer the tools that allow anyone - from big banks and fintechs to startups - to build the future of financial services across Europe.
Tink is building an open banking platform that enables banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. Tink connects to more than 3,400 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe. Our solutions are ready-to-go products, each developed to solve specific problems and bring value to both businesses and their customers.
In the middle of the amazing platform that makes up Tink, the SREs of Engineering Foundations provide Tink with tailored self-service tools and services that enable teams to deliver, operate and observe their services, with low friction and entry point. Now we are looking for a Site Reliability Engineer to join our Observability team within the Engineering Foundation area. You will be part of the team responsible for maintaining and improving Tink's system's reliability, scalability, and efficiency. Your primary focus will be on automating our operations systems and creating a bridge between operations and development.
What we offer you:
As a Site Reliability Engineer in the Engineering Foundations area you will collaborate with many teams internally, encompassing a wide range of technologies. You will be working in an international environment where your responsibilities will include:
Provide Tink's engineers with tailored self-service tools and services that enable the teams to deliver, operate and observe their services, with low friction and entry point.
Look for creative solutions to a scale up's challenges of balancing speed vs quality when building for the future.
Developing automation and tooling to enable other engineering teams to focus on core business activities.
Collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that the services and tools align with their evolving requirements and use cases.
Being a best practice champion; influence and create new designs, architectures, standards and methods for large-scale systems
We strongly believe in the power of collaboration, both within our team and in partnership with other teams and stakeholders. Working together is the cornerstone of building exceptional teams, delivering outstanding products, and fostering personal growth. It forms the very essence of our work culture and defines how we operate.
What we're looking for:
We are currently seeking talented individuals to join the observability team, working from our office in central Warsaw or Stockholm.
We would like you to have
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
Proven experience as a Site Reliability Engineer, or similar role in DevOps, Systems Administration, or Software Development.
Strong understanding of systems, databases, networks, and software engineering.
Experience with programming languages like Python, Go, or Java.
Experience with cloud platforms like AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure.
Experience with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform or CloudFormation.
Knowledge of containerization technologies like Docker and Kubernetes.
Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work as part of a team.
Ability to participate in a 24/7 on-call rotation.
This is a hybrid position. Hybrid employees can alternate time between both remote and office. Employees in hybrid roles are expected to work from the office 2-3 days a week (determined by leadership/site), with a general guidepost of being in the office 50% or more of the time based on business needs.
Who we are at Tink
We are a company of developers and engineers - it's in our DNA to imagine, build and iterate. We were founded with a vision of transforming an industry that lacked competition and momentum. And we have built a company of passionate over-achievers who all believe there is always a better way of doing things.
People from all over Europe - and the world - have joined us on our mission to build the biggest and best open banking platform in Europe.
We're looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tink AB
(org.nr 556898-2192), https://tink.com/ Arbetsplats
Tink Jobbnummer
8672422