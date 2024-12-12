Site Quality Director - 470779
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Site Quality Director in Västerås, Sweden we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on board and apply your production expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You will directly report to Jan Åkerman (Head of Quality RSC Nordics) and you will be managing the Site Quality Teams in order to ensure the deliveries from the Site are at the right quality level. You will cascade & implement the Site objectives within the Quality organization and implements quality policy & tools at Site level.
We'll look to you for:
Quality action plan:
develop Quality Culture & Right First Time Approach.
ensure consistency of QCD objectives and the contractual/regulatory obligations applicable to the projects.
drives continuous improvement plans to analyze and reduce the CONQ, NCR, Safety issues and Demerit
Quality embedded in operations:
deploy Quality Policy within the management committee of the site,
responsible for Quality and Safety assessment of the products & services delivered, according to the contractual quality requirements.
increase customer satisfaction through periodic meetings, customers surveys, product delivery controls,
manage and escalate top issues impacting safety and customer
ensure that Development For Quality gate reviews are done on time
Quality Resources Management:
lead, manage and develop quality teams, using quality school, expertise, and APSYS.
deploy standard tools and indicators, and contribute to their improvement
QMS and Process Management:
ensure process governance, risk and opportunity management with site interested parties.
evaluate by internal audits the quality performance in each process.
ensure the right update about the quality (QMS) reference documents, using REX process.
ensure site QMS conformance against ALSTOM standards, customer standards and ISO9001/IRIS requirements
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master's degree in Engineering, General Management, or Quality Management.
Extensive experience in quality, project, and operations management.
Proficiency in managing quality tools and problem-solving methodologies.
Fluency in written and spoken English is mandatory; Swedish is a huge plus.
Knowledge of the railway industry, including norms and certifications, is an asset.
Senior management experience, preferably with a broad understanding of various product types.
Ability to manage teams in cross-functional and multicultural environments.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new security standards for rail signalling
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
