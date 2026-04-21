Site Finance Manager
NKT HV Cables AB / Controllerjobb / Falun Visa alla controllerjobb i Falun
2026-04-21
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Company description:
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading power cable technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and plays a key role as the world moves towards clean energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling reliable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology, building the infrastructure from the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today.
NKT is headquartered in Denmark, operates from more than 30 countries worldwide, and employs 6,500 people globally. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 3.6 billion in 2025. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Job description:Finance business partner for Falun manufacturing siteJoin NKT in Falun as Site Finance Manager, supporting transparent reporting, controlling and compliance for the legal entity while partnering closely with local operations and Group Finance. You will work with budgeting, forecasting, management reporting and business analysis that supports the green transition through reliable financial decisions and efficient manufacturing. Do you want a role where your analyses help turn production data into clear actions for the site?Ensure reliable reporting, controlling and compliance in Falun production siteIn this role, you support the Falun site manager as a financial business partner, are part of the local management team, and ensure timely, accurate management reporting, budgeting and forecasting. The position includes full P&L responsibility for the Falun site, with transparency on costs, financial performance and underlying business drivers. You coordinate site controlling, provide forward looking analysis, and secure high-quality input to the accounting closing so the Shared Service Center (SSC) can close according to plan. The role also covers local compliance, internal controls and statutory filings for the legal entity, in collaboration with internal and external partners.
Your responsibility will be to:
Partner with site management on financial planning and follow-up
Prepare budgeting, forecasting and periodic management reporting
Provide business analysis on cost, unit cost and capacity utilization
Coordinate product cost controlling and production data collection
Manage local compliance, internal controls, audit and statutory filings
You report to the Head of Operations Finance, Distributions, and have one direct report. You collaborate closely with the local management team, SSC Kaunas and Group Finance. Location is Falun, with on-site work at least three days per week. Travel is up to ten working days per year within Europe.
Profile description:Experienced finance partner with collaborative working styleYou communicate clearly, build trust across functions, and enjoy working close to operations in a manufacturing environment. You are structured, curious and attentive to details, and you feel comfortable balancing daily priorities with longer-term planning. You take initiative and contribute to a transparent way of working with stakeholders across the site and the wider organization.You also have:
Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics or equivalent professional experience
5+ years of relevant experience in business or site controller, combined with accounting experience
Experience from a finance role within manufacturing
Experience managing or leading others is beneficial
Proficiency in Swedish and English, written and spoken
Advanced skills in MS Office
SAP/BW/OneStream (FI/CO) is preferable
Power BI experience is beneficial
Support the green transition with transparent financeNKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment."I value a transparent and cooperative collaboration, where we together find the solutions that are relevant for you and your team" says Hiring Manager, Cecilia Bergström.Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 10th of May. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests will be included in the recruitment process. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Angelina Nilsson at Angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
Union representativesSveriges Ingenjörer - Karl Östgren, +46 236 8442Unionen - Björn Jansson, +46 72 156 04 25Ledarna - Per Skalin, +46 23 68554
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
We offer:You will be part of a collaborative finance set-up where you can develop your skills in business partnering, manufacturing controlling, compliance and performance follow-up in an international context. The role offers broad interfaces across local operations, Group Finance and SSC, with opportunities to learn standard processes and contribute to clear, data-based decision support. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8101-44122592". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
791 52 FALUN (FALUN) Arbetsplats
NKT (Sweden) AB Kontakt
Mrs.
Angelina Nilsson angelina.nilsson@nkt.com +46 721562851 Jobbnummer
9868190