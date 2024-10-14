Site Coordinator - Hvdc Service
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
For our HVDC upgrade projects we are looking for a person that will plan and coordinate our site activities in HVDC Service. This is a role with many interfaces and interesting work tasks. If you are interested in this opportunity, read more and welcome to apply.
Your responsibilities
Site coordination involves detailed planning of the schedule for site operations - installation and commissioning and preparation of project specific QA documents (quality assurance).
Staffing the HVDC site, monitoring of required training in the projects (eg electrical safety), travel preparations as well as providing information to staff before travelling to site.
Ordering tools and instruments needed during the site activities. HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) site preparations and ensuring that documents and instructions match the local standard and customers' specific requirements.
Creating documentation for contractor procurement and taking an active part in the procurement process.
Responsibility for financial follow-up of the field operation activities.
Tendering work to develop cost calculations for work to be carried out on site and in future projects.
Site Coordinator is located at the Field Operation home office at Hitachi Energy in Ludvika, Sweden. Site coordinator is also the site's contact person for the home organization.
Your background
You have proven experience of working in project context in HVDC/electric power transmission projects. It is a strong merit if you have previously worked in other field activities on site.
The work requires computer skills, including MS Office package (Word and Excel).
As a person, you are structured, persistent, calm, and have ability to create and maintain good relationships.
You are happy to collaborate with others to achieve set goals.
The work involves contacts all over the world, which requires that you master English, both orally and in writing. Swedish language is considered a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Malin Hansson, malin.hansson@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Gustaf Hedström, +46 72-464 32 64, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
