Site Coordination Lead
2025-03-12
Site Coordination Lead is responsible for managing the daily plan of construction activities, ensuring compliance, highlighting safety issues, and coordinating schedule changes with site coordinators and schedulers in project controlThis role reports to the Construction Management Lead and has several work package site coordinators directly reporting to the role Key Responsibilities:Ÿ Plan daily construction activities and hold daily construction coordination meetings, ensuring everyone understands the plan and highlighting potential safety issuesŸ Control ofŸ daily and weekly contractor reportingŸ Foresee and mitigate risks in the daily plan to ensure smooth project executionŸ Recalibrate plans based on progress updates and reports from site coordinatorsŸ Coordinate potential updates of the plan with schedulers (dedicated roles in WPs from Project Controls)Ÿ Provide leadership and guidance to site coordinators, ensuring they have the necessary resources and supportŸ Foster effective communication and collaboration between site coordinators, construction teams, and contractorsŸ Promote a culture of safety, ensuring compliance with health, safety, and environment regulationsŸ Provide regular updates to the Construction Management Lead on construction progress, performance, issues, and resolutionsŸ Escalate larger deviations from the construction plan to the center of excellence, developing a strategy to address them with the Construction Management LeadŸ Support the Construction Management Lead in coordinating all contractors' activities, ensuring they meet project specifications, quality standards, and schedules
Requirements Experience: Significant experience in construction management and site coordination (10+ years), preferably with large-scale projects in the energy, oil, gas, or associated process industriesSkills: Strong organizational and planning skills; excellent communication and interpersonal skills; ability to lead and motivate teams; strong problem-solving and decision-making abilitiesKnowledge: In-depth understanding of construction management principles, practices, and methodologies; familiarity with health, safety, and environment (HSE) regulations and industry standards; knowledge of contractor management and construction quality controlCompetencies: Proven ability to manage multiple site coordinators and activities; ability to thrive in high-pressure environments while maintaining a focus on safety, quality, and timely delivery; strong analytical and decision-making skillsEducation: Bachelors degree (or merited experience) in Construction Management, Engineering, or a related fieldLanguage: Proficiency in Swedish and English is required, both written and spoken. Proficiency in Italian and other languages is beneficial but not requiredOther: Ability to monitor and report on site coordination performance metrics; strong attention to detail and proactive approach to issue resolutionBenefits:Be a part of Team BECCS and the development of this large first of a kind Carbon Capture and Storage facilityDynamic, innovative, and supportive work culture.
Om arbetsgivaren 21Activa är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag med över 50 års samlad erfarenhet från bemannings- och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi har stor erfarenhet av bemanning inom lager, logistik, transport och administration, både på arbetar-och tjänstemannasidan.
Vi har självklart kollektivavtal och är auktoriserade hos Kompetensföretagen. Vi sitter i lokaler i Rosersbergs och i Arlandastads industriområde och våra kunder finns i Stockholmsområdet, Uppsala och i Mälardalen.Vår filosofi är enkel, vi ska vara samarbetspartnern som finns på plats för våra kunder OCH vi ska ha den mest nöjda personalen i branschen. För välmående personal gör ett bättre jobb och kunderna når bättre resultat.
