SIL Engineer
2024-04-05
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
The control systems of a modern vehicle must be safe, efficient and robust. The introduction of autonomous vehicles brings a new dimension of challenges where the driver is removed from the equation. This puts new demands on test and verification to make sure that the control systems of the future will remain safe, efficient and robust.
This is us, your new colleagues
Our team is part of the Vehicle Motion Management substream, inside Vehicle Motion & Thermal Mangement. Our mission is simple; make sure that the control systems released to our customers are safe, efficient and robust for all its users. We achieve this by building an automated release flow for control system software and parameters based on automated testing in SIL environments where fast feedback to the developer is the key to success. We are a team of highly motivated engineers with a passion for verification that believes that the best way to grow is through teamwork and collaboration.
This is how you could make an impact
In this position you will work as part of a great team to develop and maintain simulation environments and simulation models as well as writing test specifications, programing test cases and keeping the continuous integration flow up-and-running. To prepare for new control systems you will also work with developing our future test environments; all the way from the first sketch to tests in the system. In short, you will be an important contributor ensuring that our vehicle motion management control systems are safe, efficient and robust.
Who are you?
We believe you are a curious and methodical engineer with a passion for test & verification. You are open-minded and enjoy teamwork. You are good at networking with other people, you like challenges and understand the value of having fun at work.
Qualifications:
Master's degree in engineering (Electronics, Mechatronics, Mechanical, Physics or similar)
Experienced MATLAB/Simulink user
Experience from working with dSPACE tools such as VEOS, ASM, ControlDesk & AutomationDesk
Experienced Python programmer
Meritorious:
Knowledge of SW integration & basic knowledge of simulator hardware
Experienced CANalyzer/CANoe user
Experience of automation tool, e.g. Jenkins
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Please apply before April 21, 2024.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment and financial services make modern life possible. We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation. Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together. Ersättning
