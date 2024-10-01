Shift Manager
2024-10-01
We are looking for a dedicated Shift Manager to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of our excellent team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Take lead in building your shift teams by supporting in recruiting, specifically by interviewing candidates in close collaboration with the manufacturing recruitment team
Develop and support your team in becoming great at what they are supposed to do by on-boarding, training and developing them - we believe in rotation of work duties for competence development
Ensure your team has everything they need to ensure that SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), WIs (Work Instructions) and other policies are followed
Suggest and implement improvements - individually and with your team
Follow up shift performance and act on deviations
Report deviations affecting the production and perform risk analysis to solve underlying issues
Skills & Requirements:
High school diploma/engineering degree or other relevant education
Minimum of 2 years of experience from manufacturing industry, where you have successfully worked with tasks described in the key responsibilities
Experience from leading others
Good understanding of importance of safety and quality and the ability to make others understand and act according to this importance
Good English both written and oral skills, basic Swedish and other languages skills is seen as a plus
High work ethic, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Please note that candidates considered for employment with Northvolt Revolt AB may be subject to a mandatory background check process.
