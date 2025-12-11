SharePoint / Power Platform Developer
We are looking for a SharePoint / Power Platform Developer for a major energy company in Stockholm.
This is a consultancy assignment.
The position is full-time.
The assignment involves close collaboration with the client, which requires a high degree of flexibility and teamwork.
Assignment
The Senior SharePoint / Power Platform Developer is responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining applications and BI solutions using the Microsoft Power Platform, SharePoint, and related technologies. The role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to translate business requirements into technical solutions, ensuring high-quality, scalable, and secure implementations, while also providing guidance to junior developers.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and implement applications using Power Apps (Canvas and Model-Driven)
Automate business processes with Power Automate flows and customize SharePoint lists and forms
Create data visualizations and reports using Power BI
Gather requirements from business users and translate them into technical specifications
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to deliver high-quality solutions
Provide technical leadership, guidance, and mentorship to junior developers
Manage and administer Power Platform environments, including permissions and data sources
Perform maintenance, troubleshooting, and enhancements on existing solutions and legacy systems
Oversee security and integrity of the developed applications and data
Define and promote best practices for development, scalability, and maintainability
Create and maintain technical documentation, including architecture, deployment instructions, and user guides
Implement and manage application lifecycle management (ALM) and DevOps practices using tools like Azure DevOps
Integrate solutions with Microsoft services (e.g., Dataverse, Microsoft Teams) and third-party applications via APIs
Leverage technologies such as JavaScript, CSOM, and OData for custom development
Requirements (Mandatory)
Strong experience in designing and developing solutions on the Microsoft Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI)
Proficiency with SharePoint Online, including site configuration, lists, libraries, and modern experiences
Experience with Dataverse for data modeling and management
Knowledge of development best practices and coding standards
Familiarity with development and version control tools like Azure DevOps or Git
Strong understanding of core software engineering principles
Ability to work independently, solve problems, and communicate effectively
Experience with C#, .NET, JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS welcome
Fluent in English (speaking and writing); Swedish is a merit
About Us
Centio's overarching goal is to be a consultancy that offers smart and sustainable solutions that positively contribute to the development of society.
Our employees are offered conditions tailored to the individual. This means that working hours, workload, workplace, and professional development are, as far as possible, adapted to the employee's needs.
Among our employees, you will find dedicated people who are passionate about societal development. We work in small teams where you can contribute your experience while also learning from the knowledge and expertise of others.
For us, well-being and a healthy work-life balance are important. Therefore, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards stress and prioritize comfort and health.
You can read more about us at centio.se.
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Centio Consulting Group AB
(org.nr 559153-2907), http://www.Centio.se Arbetsplats
Centio Kontakt
Asmaa Khosravi asmaa.khosravi@centio.se 0791023843
9639146