Setting Out Engineer (Survey Engineer)
BenBau AB / GIS-jobb / Gävle Visa alla gis-jobb i Gävle
2026-05-29
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BenBau AB i Gävle
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
BenBau is an international construction company with Irish roots that specializes in concrete works and data center construction works in Germany, Denmark, and Sweden.
We are currently searching for an Setting Out Engineer with relevant experience to join our team in Sweden.
Our team is diverse and multinational, with workers from Romania, Germany, Poland, Sweden, and many other countries.
Responsibilities:
Accurately set out positions for concrete elements using a total station.
Interpret structural drawings and provide technical guidance on-site.
Coordinate material lists based on project requirements and handle ordering.
Actively participate in project meetings, updating contractors on progress.
Efficiently drive project timelines to ensure timely completion.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering or related field.
1-3 years of experience in construction site management or related roles.
Proficiency in AutoCAD, Revit, and Microsoft Office.
Fluent in English; multilingualism (German, Polish, Romanian) is a plus.
Strong organizational and communication skills.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
25 vacation days per year.
Opportunities for professional development and career progression.
A collaborative and inclusive international work environment.
If you're passionate about construction and ready for a challenging role in a dynamic team, we'd love to hear from you. Apply now to join BenBau Group! alexandru.naghi@benbau.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14
E-post: alexandru.naghi@benbau.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BenBau AB
(org.nr 559120-3269) Arbetsplats
Benbau AB Kontakt
Aleandru Naghi alexandru.naghi@benbau.com Jobbnummer
9935094