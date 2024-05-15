Servicetekniker till Mölndal
2024-05-15
Take your next career step together with our global team at ABB. We are driving the transformation of both society and industry for a more productive and sustainable future.
At ABB, we have a stated goal to promote all aspects of diversity and inclusion: gender, LGBTQ+, disabilities, ethnic background and age. Together, we are on a journey where we all, as individuals and as a collective, welcome and value individual differences.
Do you enjoy freedom under your own responsibility and want to work in a flexible and pleasant work environment? We now offer a job as a service technician at ABB Engine and Generator Service Region South.
The position as a service technician is a permanent position at ABB in Mölndal. You will report to the workshop manager and will play a crucial role in the business.
Your responsibilities
As a service technician, you work both in the workshop in Mölndal and at the customer's site
The tasks consist of, among other things, carrying out preventive maintenance, troubleshooting and repairs on electric motors and generators
The work is conducted during the day
Business travel is included and overtime may occur
Your background
Background as an electrician, industrial electrician or equivalent mechanical experience together with a technical interest
Experience in repair and service or industrial engineering
Good knowledge of Swedish and English, spoken and written
Truck and overhead crane cards are meritorious
Experience of condition monitoring/vibration measurement is a merit
You are creative and quick in your thinking, a meticulous problem solver who puts safety as the first priority
You take responsibility for your work, are structured and work both independently and well together with others
More about us
ABB Motion Services serves customers worldwide with innovative services to maximize performance, uptime and energy efficiency throughout the life cycle of electric motion solutions. Electric motion is used everywhere in industries, cities, infrastructure and transport and is a cornerstone of the energy revolution. Our people and our culture are the foundation of our success. We drive innovations through digitalization and make a difference for our customers and partners every day. ABB Motion makes the world go round, while saving energy every day.
Recruiting Manager Michael Törnros, +46 724 64 47 23, will answer your questions about the position. Trade union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Håkan Sjöberg +46 703 96 00 02, Unionen: Jörgen Skoglund, +46 300 56 43 09, IF Metall: Tove Lönn, +46 730 87 62 97. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ulrika Karnland, +46 724 61 21 62. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that the employment process at ABB Sweden includes a reference check, a drug test and, in some recruitments, an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents in English appreciated) by May 28, 2024. If you want to know more about ABB, take a look at our website www.abb.com.
Publication ID: SE91615629_E1
To be hired by ABB, you must fully comply with all local employment requirements/processes in place. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.abb.com
Lunnagårdsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
431 87 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Mölndal, Lunnagårdsgatan 4 Jobbnummer
8683045