Service Technician Nordex Norway AS
2024-07-01
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Boden
, Skellefteå
, Norsjö
, Överkalix
, Malå
, Robertsfors
Are you passionate about troubleshooting, fault clearance, and maintenance? Do you enjoy working outside and are not afraid of heights? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our new Service team in Lutelandet, Norway. As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to analyze defects, carry out repairs, and perform planned maintenance activities. You will also be responsible for ensuring that tasks are completed with high quality and in a timely manner.
Please note that this is a Monday to Friday position with normal working hours, and you will need to live near Lutelandet as there is no rotation. We are looking for someone with either an electrical degree or wind turbine technician degree. You should also be physically capable of working in turbines, have good English language skills, and be computer literate.
Your tasks
Analyze defects with phone-contact to service coordinator
Autonomously simple repairs of turbines, troubleshooting and faultfinding
Carry out complex repair-processes in collaboration with the Lead Technician
Carry out planned maintenance-/inspection-activities with subcontractors
Fill in reports and checklists in order to completely inform Local Operations Manager
Inform customer in case of works on the turbine
Carry out repair or exchange of main components
Check inventory of spare parts stock and be responsible for material on site
Standard monitoring of booked service reports and steering of service process to book expenses correctly
Guarantee that tasks are realized with high quality and in time
Realization of tasks in the most economical way for our company
Responsible for material, tools and property of Nordex
Carry out tasks in accordance with Nordex manuals and regulations
Follow all H&S related instructions and guidelines. Work safely for material and personnel
In your role you will report to the Local Operations Manager responsible for Norway.
Your profile
Electrical degree (fagbrev)
Minimum of three years of electrical experience
Physical demands of working in the turbines - working in heights and climbing
Good English language skills (read, write and speak fluently)
Computer literate, able to use MS Office, SAP and in house database and workload management systems
Teamwork, collaboration and willingness to take over responsibility
Quick grasp and capable of making decisions
Think strategically and analytically
Ability to solve problems
Resilience & tolerance of frustration
Willing to travel from time to time for trainings, including nights away from home
We are looking forward to receiving your complete application in English or Norwegian.
For more information please contact:
Joachim Torvund
Local Operastions Manager JTorvund@nordex-online.com
Kajsa Karlsson
Kajsa Karlsson

People & Culture Coordinator kkarlsson2@nordex-online.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordex Sverige AB
https://www.nordex-online.com/en/
Depåvägen 73 (visa karta
)
941 43 PITEÅ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
Bondön Jobbnummer
8779122