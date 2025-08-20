Service Technician Gällivare (65469)
2025-08-20
Are you interested and skilled in electricity, mechanics, and hydraulics? Are you enthusiastic about renewable energy and a flexible role where you collaborate and find solutions? As a Service Technician at Vestas, you get a job where you make a difference for a more sustainable future.
Region NCE > Service Sweden > Norrbotten
You will be part of Vestas Northern and Central Europe which is a sales business unit responsible for the sales function, project, installation, and service of wind farms throughout these regions. Our Swedish headquarter is in Malmö and we have warehouses in several locations across Sweden. Vestas NCE aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, not only in modern energy but also in employee and customer satisfaction. We are looking for additional people to join our team in Gällivare. As a Service Technician, you will be doing service and maintenance of the wind turbines. In this role, you get to work in an exciting industry in a team of highly engaged colleagues working everyday to make the world more sustainable.
Responsibilities
As a Service Technician, you hold an important role as the frontline of our service agreements and taking care of the customers turbines. The position requires accuracy and professionalism as the quality and personal safety of our service work are highly considered. To achieve goals in this role, we believe you possess good knowledge of electricity and mechanics as well as being service-minded. Your responsibilities will be:
Electrical and mechanical troubleshooting and repairs on sites all over Sweden, and other Nordic countries, daily reporting in our ERP-system, SAP
Service and maintenance according to the agreement, as well as carrying out a diversity of check-ups, repairs, and replacement activities of turbine components
Friction-less operation of our turbines and use of our systems like condition monitoring and remote control
Contact with customers regarding completed and upcoming service and repairs
Responsibility of the service vehicle, warehouse, and order of material, tools, and spare parts
Qualifications
Electrical background and several years of experience working with electricity
Some experience within mechanics and hydraulics
Major English skills, written and verbal
Fluent in Swedish is beneficial but not required
Good IT skills, as you will be reporting and communicating through various systems
Driving license B (unrestricted)
Competencies
We believe that you recognize yourself in the following:
Thriving when collaborating with others, yet with the ability to independently plan your daily work
A creative, problem-solving, and service-minded approach towards your tasks and in collaboration with colleagues across Vestas and with external stakeholders on site
Open to travel and to a flexible environment, as unplanned work hours can occur
A physical condition that enables you to handle heavy lifts and to work at heights
Highest level of safety awareness
What we offer
Our team members are our most valuable resource, and we are committed to supporting their growth. After a thorough introduction course, we offer continuous development of your skills with our well-established education program. You get to work in a diverse team with motivated service technicians in a stimulating environment of an established fast-growing international company, where good communication and structure are the keys to good results. Your working area will be 100 meters up, which gives you a great view of our landscape. As Vestas promotes equality, we welcome both male and female applicants.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Gällivare, Sweden. The work schedule is Monday to Friday 07:00 - 15:30 with one day weekend duty per month. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 50 days per year. A requirement for obtaining employment is that you are approved for working at heights, which is assessed through a medical examination that is carried out during the recruitment process. Please apply with your CV no later than 19/09/2025. For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Linnéa Holm at linho@vestas.com
.Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
BEWARE - RECRUITMENT FRAUD
It has come to our attention that there are a number of fraudulent emails from people pretending to work for Vestas. Read more via this link, https://www.vestas.com/en/careers/our-recruitment-process
DEIB Statement
At Vestas, we recognise the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion in driving innovation and success. We strongly encourage individuals from all backgrounds to apply, particularly those who may hesitate due to their identity or feel they do not meet every criterion. As our CEO states, "Expertise and talent come in many forms, and a diverse workforce enhances our ability to think differently and solve the complex challenges of our industry". Your unique perspective is what will help us powering the solution for a sustainable, green energy future.
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We are specialized in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wind turbines, both onshore and offshore. Across the globe, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. We consider ourselves pioneers within the industry, as we continuously aim to design new solutions and technologies to create a more sustainable future for all of us. With more than 185 GW of wind power installed worldwide and 40+ years of experience in wind energy, we have an unmatched track record demonstrating our expertise within the field. With 30,000 employees globally, we are a diverse team united by a common goal: to power the solution - today, tomorrow, and far into the future. Vestas promotes a diverse workforce which embraces all social identities and is free of any discrimination. We commit to create and sustain an environment that acknowledges and harvests different experiences, skills, and perspectives. We also aim to give everyone equal access to opportunity. To learn more about our company and life at Vestas, we invite you to visit our website at www.vestas.com
