Service Technician
2025-04-12
We are currently looking for a traveling Service Technician, who will be part of our Swedish service team and also the global Marine Jet Power family. The work includes responsibility for start-up, service and maintenance of waterjet units at the customer. The position places high demands on accuracy and professionalism as we are extremely keen that our service work is carried out with the highest quality and safety.
To be fully successful in the tasks, we believe that you are a person who has good knowledge in electronics, hydraulics, mechanics and is service-oriented. Specifically, we work with complex control systems as we integrate with several interfaces to different systems that vary depending on project delivery. Our control system is mainly PLC-based with discrete I/O as well as bus.
MJP is a small company with a low staff turnover rate and we are looking for a person who takes a long-term view of the role and their own development. The introductory program for the position extends over >6 months. Your tasks will include:
• Troubleshooting and repairing waterjet units, both mechanically, hydraulically and electrically. The work is carried out on smaller boats as well as ships +500ton.
• Service and maintenance of waterjet units in accordance with the order
• Installation control, start-up and sea trials of the delivered system
• Evaluation and proposals for maintenance measures in the form of spare parts and service.
• Customer contact with owners and shipyards regarding upcoming service/repairs and clear reporting of measures carried out
• Documentation of work carried out (service report)
Qualifications We are looking for someone who has:
• Experience or education in marine electricity, mechanics or hydraulics. You are willing to develop your skills in these areas
• Good general computer skills and the habit of documenting work performed in service reports
• Good knowledge of both Swedish and English (group language) in speech and writing
• Previous experience as a marine service technician or similar work is an asset
• Knowledge of general principles within marine classification rules
• Driving license B
• We believe that you have approximately 10 years of relevant work experience or a technical education and +5 years of work experience
Personal qualities As a person, we are looking for someone who is:
• Unafraid of working with complex problems where all factors are not known
• Solution-oriented, curious and proactive in your way of working
• Safety-conscious
• Structured and with the ability to work independently
• Communicative and able to assess who should have what information.
• Comfortable with physical work on board boats and ships
• Safety conscious regarding yourself and others
• Flexible with travel and occasional unplanned overtime
• We are looking for someone who can and wants to work independently and has common sense
• Special requirements: The position involves traveling with overnight stays in all parts of the world. For this position, high flexibility in terms of travel and working hours is an absolute requirement.
For questions, please contact Clas-Anders Andersson, Head of Customer Service, +46 70 622 7684
