Nordic Work AB is hiring experienced service staff to join respected restaurants and conference venues in Arlanda Stad, Central Station, Solna, and Saltsjöbaden. Do you enjoy working in a fast-paced hospitality environment and want a stable part-time role? This is a great opportunity to be part of a professional, growing team and contribute to excellent guest experiences.
Nordic Work AB is a staffing agency specializing in the hotel and restaurant industry. We value teamwork, reliability, and a great attitude. Our goal is to build strong, long-term partnerships with both our clients and our team members. Whether you're looking to grow in hospitality or enjoy flexible part-time work-you're welcome here.
Position: Service Staff (30% guaranteed hours)
Locations: Arlanda Stad, Central Station, Solna, Saltsjöbaden
Responsibilities:
- provide friendly, high-quality service in restaurant or conference settings;
- keep the service area clean, organized, and welcoming;
- handle food and beverage service with efficiency and care;
- working as a part of a team during high-traffic shifts.
Requirements:
- experience in hospitality or customer service roles - must have;
- intermediate Swedish - able to handle basic conversations and follow instructions;
- fluent English - comfortable with most work-related communication.
Your Profile:
- positive, service-minded, and reliable;
- calm under pressure and quick on your feet;
- works well in teams and follows routines;
- enjoys working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
What We Offer:
- 30% guaranteed hours (approx. 13 hrs/week) with opportunity to get more shifts;
- hourly employment (Timanställning);
- work clothes/uniform provided;
- assignments at respected locations such as hotel restaurants, airport lounges, and conference venues in Stockholm;
- a supportive, friendly team environment with long-term opportunities.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project that supports the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
