Service Staff

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-04


Nordic Work AB is hiring experienced service staff to join respected restaurants and conference venues in Arlanda Stad, Central Station, Solna, and Saltsjöbaden. Do you enjoy working in a fast-paced hospitality environment and want a stable part-time role? This is a great opportunity to be part of a professional, growing team and contribute to excellent guest experiences.

Nordic Work AB is a staffing agency specializing in the hotel and restaurant industry. We value teamwork, reliability, and a great attitude. Our goal is to build strong, long-term partnerships with both our clients and our team members. Whether you're looking to grow in hospitality or enjoy flexible part-time work-you're welcome here.

Position: Service Staff (30% guaranteed hours)

Locations: Arlanda Stad, Central Station, Solna, Saltsjöbaden

Responsibilities:

- provide friendly, high-quality service in restaurant or conference settings;

- keep the service area clean, organized, and welcoming;

- handle food and beverage service with efficiency and care;

- working as a part of a team during high-traffic shifts.

Requirements:

- experience in hospitality or customer service roles - must have;

- intermediate Swedish - able to handle basic conversations and follow instructions;

- fluent English - comfortable with most work-related communication.

Your Profile:

- positive, service-minded, and reliable;

- calm under pressure and quick on your feet;

- works well in teams and follows routines;

- enjoys working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

What We Offer:

- 30% guaranteed hours (approx. 13 hrs/week) with opportunity to get more shifts;

- hourly employment (Timanställning);

- work clothes/uniform provided;

- assignments at respected locations such as hotel restaurants, airport lounges, and conference venues in Stockholm;

- a supportive, friendly team environment with long-term opportunities.

Important:

This position is part of an AMIF-funded project that supports the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9443695

