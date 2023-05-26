Service Operations Dispatcher
2023-05-26
Do you want to be part of a motivated team within the global leader of renewable energy? Do you bring comprehensive workforce planning experience with focus on quality and results? This is an exciting time to join a great team and a real opportunity to be a part of optimizing the energy transition!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Planning SE South
Vestas North and Central Europe is a sales business unit responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work. The Service department in Sweden is responsible for service, service sales and maintenance of the wind turbines within the Nordic countries. Located in Malmö, you will be part of a regional team and be responsible for service planning in South Sweden. You will also be an important part in securing and delivering products and service to meet our customers' expectations.
Responsibilities
Your primary tasks will be:
Investigate requirements and plan service and other scheduled activities
Allocate and direct resources for unplanned schedules
Ensure work orders have been set up for all incoming jobs
Priorities open work orders within defined company rules and guidelines
Ensure effective internal communication of both planned and unplanned activities
Create a comprehensive weekly package of prepared work orders for each service team
Escalate issues regarding possible overload and shortage of work to the Supervisor or Regional Manager as appropriate and make recommendations to make effective use of resources
Qualifications
On the professional level you have:
Experience of workload planning and coordinating projects
Technical and planning framework understanding
Extensive experience with MS Office and in-house database management and planning tools
Proven ability to investigate the upcoming trends and workload
Oral and written fluency in Swedish and good communication skills in English
SAP experience is a merit
Competencies
On the personal level you are/have:
Attention to detail
Solid planning and coordination skills
A systematic approach with good investigative and problem-solving skills
An ability to remain focus under a time-sensitive situation, and to handle varying workloads
Clear and concise oral and written communication skills, as you will be dealing with several stakeholders
Leadership skills and ability to assign tasks and instruct others effectively
As a person we believe you're confident and proactive
What we offer
Apart from an attractive salary and benefit package, you will become part of a team of skilled and committed colleagues who are all enthusiastic about wind energy. We have a good atmosphere within the department, and everyone is always prepared to support out when needed. You will have the opportunity to develop a career in a global company within a very exciting industry.
Additional information
This position is based out of Malmö. The position is a 2-year temporary position covering a study leave, starting from August 1st, 2023, with the possible opportunity to extend. If you have any questions, please reach out to Recruiter Linnéa Holm, linho@vestas.com
If you have any questions, please reach out to Recruiter Linnéa Holm, linho@vestas.com / +46 722 062 858 or Team Leader Planning South SE, Daniel Pilquist +46 702 369 808. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis so please apply as soon as possible and no later than June 24th, 2023.
