Service Manager Finance
2025-01-03
In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we have 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry is essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden and outside Brussels, in our Sales companies across Europe or in our Factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
Toyota Material Handling Europe is now expanding the team and is looking for a Service Manager Finance to IS/IT who wants to contribute to further strengthen our capabilities within this area.
In this role you are a part of developing our systems and services within the Finance area for our European organization. As a Service Manager Finance, you work closely with the business to understand their needs to develop and improve current IT solutions. You will be a part of a highly qualified and engaged team where we continuously learn from each other, with great opportunities for development within Toyota Material Handling Europe.
In this role you will be reporting to one of our Business System Manager, Rebecka Franzen.
Your Responsibilities
Day to day service and continuous improvement within your area or expertise.
Drive new solutions from initial idea to implementation.
Collaboration with stakeholders and SAP team for requirement analysis and problem solving.
Regular follow ups and budget.
Coordinate and prioritize ongoing activities.
Responsible for documentation within your area Your Profile.
Your Profile
Experience from working within Finance, with a large interest for IT or the other way around.
Experience from working with SAP Products is a must in this role.
Proactive with a solution and developmental mindset.
Analytical skills.
Self-starter mentality with the ability to work independently and handle multiple deliverables.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to effectively educate others.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Bachelor's degree within IT or Economics or equivalent experience.
Our Offer
In a rapidly evolving high-tech industry, Toyota Material Handling Europe stands as a stable, global, and influential player. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment, always within an international context. The position is located in our HR/IT department based at our European Headquarters in Mjölby Sweden, along with the flexibility to work remotely two days a week.
We offer an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus and prioritise a healthy work-life balance through flexible arrangements. Our culture fosters continuous learning and collaboration, ensuring you can grow both personally and professionally. You will have the chance to engage in challenging and impactful projects that shape the future of our industry, while our inclusive environment ensures that every voice is heard and valued.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your Application
Send your application, CV, and Cover letter in Swedish or English, no later than January the 12th, 2025. We screen continuously, so do not miss out and send in your application today!
For more information please contact: Sofia Nisseus, Senior Manager Business Systems, sofia.nisseus@toyota-industries.eu
.
For more information regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Patrik Schultzén, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Patrik.schultzen@toyota-industries.eu
.
