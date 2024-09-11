Service Manager
At Tesla, our Service Managers are the front-line leaders of our Service operation. In this role, you will be responsible for delivering an exceptional service experience to our customers, developing team members, managing day-to-day operations, and ensure Tesla Service meets the needs of our customers as well as our employees.
We hire leaders who want to run a service business and be a part of our critical mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. Our Service Managers consistently deliver excellent results across all aspects of the business; customer satisfaction; people leadership; operations; and financials.
To succeed at Tesla, you must be energetic, highly organized, and smart working as well as having a passion for true leadership and our brand.
Responsibilities
Inspire and lead all individuals at your location, to create top talent and future leaders of the company.
Coach and mentor your team for successes, recognizing their strengths and growth areas to achieve individual and operational growth
Provide your team with the right tools to succeed, eliminate any roadblocks, and lead by example to show what good looks like, meeting and exceeding targets
Keen eye for customers, drive attention on customer experience to exceed their expectations through the service experience.
Understand and own every aspect of service center metrics, driving continuous improvements and partnering with support teams to drive performance when necessary.
Financial accountability of the service center, ensuring the location is healthy and in line with set expectations.
Location responsible, ensuring the place of work is well organized for individuals and business needs, partnering with facilities to drive improvements.
Support in the development of future solutions - ideate, share and develop future proof solutions to improve service
Requirements
A strong people leader, with proven background managing teams in a service-focused technical environment. You engage, energize, and promote an inclusive team environment.
Knowledgeable - you have the ability and drive to quickly develop a good understanding of set processes and workflows. Automotive industry experience is a bonus.
Operational and strategic in your leadership, while always remaining hands-on
Experienced within change management, with the proven ability to lead and engage people through and beyond change
Ability to communicate effectively and respectfully. Fluent in English; Swedish is considered a plus.
Required to hold a valid driver's license
