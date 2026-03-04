Service Implementation Specialist
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
Join our global Service Implementation team on a 1-year contract and play a central role in delivering mobile messaging solutions to clients and partners worldwide. In this role, you'll help ensure our sales and implementation cycles run smoothly, collaborating closely with Sales, Product Management, Support, and Implementation teams across our international offices.
You'll be a key part of delivering messaging solutions at scale, directly influencing operational efficiency and client satisfaction. Your ideas, process improvements, and problem-solving will have an impact on our global operations. We offer the autonomy and flexibility you need to succeed. We challenge ourselves and each other to improve continuously, and we support you in making an impact from day one.
This is a 1-year temporary, hybrid role based in either Stockholm, Sweden, or Madrid, Spain, reporting to the Manager Service Implementation
Manage operator and partner processes related to service setup, documentation, and ongoing maintenance.
Handle ordering, deployment, and ongoing usage of messaging services for Sinch clients.
Own internal processes related to client orders and provisioning of inbound numbers and registered senders for SMS and Rich Messaging products.
Work closely with internal and external stakeholders to gather requirements and manage service changes or updates
Maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation of provisioned services and partner configurations.
Manage a high volume of parallel tickets.
Identify opportunities to improve processes, quality, and efficiency.
REQUIREMENTS
We believe you're analytical, proactive, and comfortable managing multiple priorities across teams and regions. You look for ways to improve processes, troubleshooting issues and taking ownership to get things done.
Exposure and experience working with PC-based applications within the telecom or IT services industry.
Experience with web-based CRM or service desk tools such as Jira.
Comfortable using AI-powered tools at a user level to improve productivity, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance documentation or analysis work.
Strong written and verbal communication skills, with great attention to detail and the ability to work independently.
High attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple parallel workflows without losing structure.
Professional proficiency in English (written and spoken).
University degree or equivalent professional experience.
Big Plus!
Understanding of wireless carrier processes.
Knowledge of SMS, RCS, or messaging terminology.
Experience working in a global, cross-functional environment.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not supporting relocation at this time.
Applicants must be legally authorized to work in Madrid, Spain or Stockholm, Sweden (for example, by holding Spanish, Swedish, or EU/EEA citizenship, or a valid local work permit).
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
