Service Desk Analyst
2026-03-05
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Service Desk Analyst to act as the first point of contact and provide IT support and service to users in an international environment. You will support customers across multiple regions and work according to established processes, instructions, and service level agreements.
Job DescriptionProvide first-line support via phone, remote support, and email
Investigate, diagnose, and resolve incidents and service requests
Log and manage calls and emails in the incident handling system
Support users with computer equipment and internal systems, including guidance, training, and advice
Maintain a high level of customer service and follow agreed SLAs
Escalate complex issues to relevant 2nd/3rd line teams
Share knowledge with colleagues globally and assist on technical issues
RequirementsFluent Swedish and English, spoken and written
Good communication skills and ability to collaborate and build strong relationships
Solution-oriented mindset with strong problem-solving abilities
Technical skills gained through education or personal interest (e.g., software, hardware, or other relevant areas)
Nice to haveFrench language skills
German language skills
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279)
