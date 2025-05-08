Service Delivery Manager to FNZ
Role Description
Reporting to the Head of Service Delivery, the Service Delivery Manager has primary responsibility for providing senior client management support, incorporating service delivery oversight and commercial management. The Service Delivery Manager will be accountable for setting the priorities in order to achieve commercial outcomes, both internally and externally, for their clients.
The Service Delivery Manager will obtain a clear understanding of our client businesses and strategic intent and use this understanding to drive revenue generation as well as providing intelligence to Sales and Product & Proposition teams.
Key responsibilities will include service reviews, issue escalation ownership, oversight of SLA/KPI deliverables and contractual compliance. This role would work closely with Asset Services & Delivery, PMO, Sales, and Production Support teams to provide a high level of senior relationship support and service delivery.
The SDM will undertake consultation with key Asset Services stakeholders and Delivery leads to determine and set overall regional priorities. This role will require a strong understanding of FNZ's client offering, operational processes and support functions.
Experience required
Strong account management/service delivery experience within Financial Services;
Follows up colleagues where there work is important to a customer outcome;
Demonstrates an ability to cope with protracted high pressure situations.
Shows respect for colleagues, customers and other stakeholders and is respected by same;
Owns everything impacting the customer, even when immediate responsibility for execution is delegated;
Demonstrates high professional standards and a feeling of personal accountability for FNZs performance;
Is comfortable acting on own initiative and acts to facilitate a 'by exception' management approach;
Speaks up fearlessly where necessary, to Managing Director, Head of Risk and Compliance and others as appropriate;
Supports colleagues and takes pleasure in their achievements;
Helps create a positive team culture within the immediate team and more broadly within FNZ;
Engaging and approachable.
About FNZ
FNZ is committed to opening up wealth so that everyone, everywhere can invest in their future on their terms. We know the foundation to do that already exists in the wealth management industry, but complexity holds firms back.
We created wealth's growth platform to help. We provide a global, end-to-end wealth management platform that integrates modern technology with business and investment operations. All in a regulated financial institution.
We partner with over 650 financial institutions and 12,000 wealth managers, with US$1.5 trillion in assets under administration (AUA).
Together with our customers, we help over 20 million people from all wealth segments to invest in their future.
