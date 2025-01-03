SeniorPipingEngineer/LeadPipingEngineer
2025-01-03
Our Company
One of the largest Engineering design, Procurement and Construction Management companies in the world employing 50,000 people across the globe and provides project delivery and consulting services to the resources and energy sectors, and complex process industries.
We partner with our customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their portfolio of assets. We solve complex problems by finding integrated data-centric solutions from the first stages of consulting and engineering to installation, commissioning and decommissioning.
As a global leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction management expertise to the energy, chemicals, and resources sectors, we are proud to be able to expand our team in Gothenburg and we are global partners with Airswift who support and deliver our recruitment needs.
We are currently recruiting for a Senior Piping Engineer / Lead Piping Engineer to be placed in Gothenburg and would be on a 6-month contract with the possibility of extension. The main function is to be involved in the onsite assessment of the plant before decommissioning begins and be responsible to lead piping activities. The site is based just north of Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
Approaches work with a positive mindset and enjoy tackling new challenges.
Is a proactive professional who strives to deliver high-quality results on time and within budget.
Excels in communication, whether working across disciplines, managing projects, or engaging with clients.
Understands the importance of maintaining schedules and discipline budgets and has the ability to lead this work proactively.
Has experience and understanding of the EPCM model and its ability to create structured, cost-effective, and successful projects.
That wants to work on large projects on a global platform.
Wants to work as a Project Manager for piping discipline.
Manage your part of the projects by fully utilizing the clients international network of subject matter experts and engineers for successful project delivery.
Skills / Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent work experience related to piping engineering.
3+ years of experience in piping engineering and construction in the process industry or similar,
More experience is an advantage.
A proactive and collaborative mindset and the ability to work both independently and in a project team environment.
Good communication skills, to be able to delegate and lead colleagues both in our office but also in offices globally.
Good technical and practical engineering skills and the ability to consistently deliver quality, accurate, and timely work to Worley and its customers.
Good knowledge of applicable local regulations and standards as well as international standards and other statutory and regulatory specifications.
Ability to adopt our principles related to diversity and inclusion.
Knowledge of software for pipe construction such as. E3D, Plant 3D, AutoCAD or equivalent.
Knowledge of industry codes and standards (ASME, ANSI, API, EN, etc.).
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to make decisions under pressure.
Fluent in English and Swedish in speech and writing.
The next step
We have an exceptional team in place, and we are pleased to be able to appoint a further person to our growing business. We are aware that you may not 'tick all the boxes', but if you believe you can genuinely offer some valuable skills and experience to our business, please in the first instance contact our recruitment partner Airswift.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-02
E-post: oliver.sorensen@airswift.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-6311) Jobbnummer
9086601