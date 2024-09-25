Senior Web Engineer
True Software Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos True Software Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls, or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 400 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
As a Senior Web Engineer, you will take full ownership of our Truecaller for the web platform, driving its development and operations. You will have the autonomy to make key decisions and shape the product, ensuring it aligns with both our user needs and business goals. Your ideas and contributions will directly influence the platform's direction and growth.
The impact you will create:
Work with the Product team to identify requirements and execute them
Development and maintenance of the Truecaller experience for the Web
Write simple, understandable, testable, and efficient code with a focus on solid technical stability and great user experience
Take the lead on technical matters related to the web product
Own and manage the deployment process
What you bring in:
5+ years of experience in Web development
Experience working with Vue.js Framework
Solid experience using TypeScript
Experience in creative responsive websites using HTML and CSS/ SASS
Solid understanding of modern JavaScript development including application lifecycle, asynchronous server communication, and UI components
Comfortable writing server-side code in Javascript-related frameworks.
Know how to work with and configure build tools and bundlers such as webpack and rollup
You are passionate about writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code
Self-motivated
Great communication skills in written and spoken English
It would be great if you also have
Experience writing universal JavaScript applications with frameworks such as Nuxt.js or Next.js
Experience with application state handling such as Redux
Experience working with mobile applications
Experience working with Relay services
Experience working with WebSocket, GRPC, and Protocol buffers
Knowledge of end-to-end encryption; safe communication between the backend and frontend and general security
Life at Truecaller - Behind the code: https://www.instagram.com/lifeattruecaller/
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you most fancy within our budget ranges.
How do we work: We're an office-based company with the flexibility to work from home on Fridays.
Office life: We strongly believe in in-person collaboration and follow an office-first approach while offering some flexibility. Enjoy your days with great colleagues with loads of good stuff to learn from, and a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages. In addition, now and then check out the playroom for a fun break or join our exciting parties and or team activities such as Lab days, Running team, movie nights in our cinema, or a Geek lunch. There is something for everyone!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare True Software Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556784-0912)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 6TR (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8919683