Senior Web Developer

At Hemnet, we offer the opportunity to work on various challenges, from building scalable systems that handle high traffic to crafting payment solutions and contributing to domain modeling. You'll be involved in every stage of the product development lifecycle-whether it's ideation, innovation, new development, or iteration. Your work will directly impact millions of users, as we deploy updates multiple times a day.
We run both Node.js and Rails applications in production, with an emphasis on choosing the right tool for the job. Our tech stack includes OpenSearch, PostgreSQL, GraphQL, and Docker, among others. On the frontend, React is our go-to framework, paired with Next.js and TypeScript. We rely on AWS, using both Terraform and AWS CDK for hosting.
How We Work
Embrace the Unknown - The Adventure Awaits!
At Hemnet, we love to experiment. With our vast user base, we can never predict exactly what our users will love. That's where you come in! Dare to explore uncharted territories, try something new, and surprise us all.
Lab Week: Unleash Your Inner Mad Scientist!
Twice a year, we dedicate a Lab Week where you'll have the freedom to explore exciting experiments. It's your chance to dive into your own projects, explore new ideas, and share your results with the team. Innovation starts here!
Test, Test, and Test - Safety First!
Delivering a high-performance experience is core to our development process. We prioritize rigorous automated testing to ensure the reliability and stability of our applications.
Pair Programming and Mob Sessions - Because We're Stronger Together
We believe in the power of collaboration. Through pair programming and mob sessions, we combine our strengths, solve challenges, and share knowledge across teams.
Who You Are
We're looking for an experienced Web Developer who takes a language-agnostic approach to software development. In this role, you will primarily build and maintain backend services and contribute to impactful user features. You're comfortable working across various technologies and frameworks, always choosing the best solution for the task at hand. If you thrive in a collaborative environment and love to innovate, this role is just for you.
Qualities we look for
You have proven experience in software development, with a strong portfolio showcasing products you have worked on. You have a pragmatic and agile approach to software development, balancing quality and business needs.
You are an effective communicator with skills and tools to collaborate within cross-functional teams.
You take responsibility for both your growth and the development of those around you, always eager to learn and share new knowledge.
Hybrid work culture
Our Stockholm office is the hub of our collaboration and culture. With 150 team members, we value in-person connections and encourage regular office attendance, but of course with some flexibility to work from home. To be part of our team, living in or near Stockholm is essential.
What we offer
At Hemnet we have a culture of sharing which includes lab weeks twice a year, regular demos, dev brekkies, and brown bags. Hemnet is a place where you can be yourself and have fun with others. We actively encourage you to explore and share your other passions - whether it's producing music, painting, or playing with clay.
Enjoy 30 days of holiday, plus 4 extra leave days ("YOLO days"), paid workouts and running classes/races. We provide comprehensive benefits to ensure you feel safe and supported, including pension benefits, parental leave top-up, and health insurance. Here's our full benefit package .
Ready to join us?
