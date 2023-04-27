Senior UX Designer
Sector Alarm AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sector Alarm AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Senior UX Designer - Apps and Services
Sector Alarm is growing and looking for an exceptional UX Designer to take our apps and services to the next level.
What can we offer?
Sector Alarm is an international company delivering safety and security solutions to our 600,000 household and small-sized enterprise customers across 8 countries. Over the past years, we have achieved great success, and to fuel future growth we need to further develop our products and services.
Our customers trust us with one of the most important things - the safety and security of their homes and loved ones. They use our products daily and we strive to give them not just a reliable experience, but a delightful one. You will have an opportunity to impact the lives of millions of users across multiple geographies, and shape the product end-to-end, from the back-office processes and tools to the customer-facing mobile and web applications that work seamlessly together with our award-winning hardware.
Do you want to be a part of an inclusive, dynamic, and customer-oriented culture, working with happy customers and highly qualified colleagues and technology partners?
Who are you?
Sector Alarm is a company with strong values, a high-performance culture, and efficient decision-making processes. You must identify yourself with our core values: willing to improve, goal-oriented, customer-focused, and reliable. You should thrive in a high-paced work environment and be a strong collaborator that recognizes the underlying reasons behind our business strategy.
You will have a highly visible role in the organization, and you will be an important contributor to the achievement of Sector Alarms' future goals. As the Senior UX Designer, you will drive the conception and delivery of key product features, in collaboration with other designers, researchers, product owners, and developers.
You are a hands-on designer who can see the big picture but is never afraid to dive deep into the details and deliver complete and holistic solutions to complex problems. You can think ahead yet still pragmatically deliver in an ever-changing agile landscape. You put the customer needs at the heart of every decision and strive to make data-informed choices that weigh in the realities of the business and the technical feasibility. And most importantly - you love shipping great products.
You will:
Take ownership of the design of key feature areas across web and mobile
Create desirable product experiences across multiple touchpoints, bringing together user needs, business goals, and technical realities
Apply rapid prototyping techniques to deliver tangible experiences early on for Sector Alarm stakeholders as well as potential users
Work across functions to continuously gather user feedback and improve the solution
Establish a strong partnership with Product and Development peers and stakeholders
Grow, develop and refine our Design System in collaboration with other design team members
Initiate and participate in multiple Research activities including direct interactions with end customers
Collaborate closely with other design team members and with developers
You have:
BA/BS degree in Digital Design, Interaction Design, Software Product Design, or equivalent.
At least 3 years of experience in a similar role (previous experience with home safety or smart home products a bonus)
Exceptional portfolio demonstrating the ability to design, prototype & specify the UX architecture, interaction flows and UI layouts for mobile apps and web applications
Ability to define interaction systems, identify consistent UI paradigms and design intuitive solutions to make inherently usable products.
A high level of proficiency in modern design software, such as Adobe Creative Suite, Figma.
Ability to create interactive prototypes. Keen to learn new hard skills around prototyping - coding skills a big bonus
Organized and structured approach, breaking problems into narratives about solutions and communicating the narrative to a larger audience
Solid understanding of project requirements, and the ability to take responsibility for them
Service design experience is a big bonus
Strong conceptual skills and a desire to push the boundaries
Visual design skills and passion for pixel-perfection are a bonus
Experience in working with agile and lean practices in tech teams
Fluency in English, written and spoken
Ability to travel as required
What we offer:
A key position in one of Europe's leading safety and security providers
An inclusive, positive, and collaborative culture, driven by ambitious people
The opportunity to shape and develop an exciting and important role
A competitive compensation package
Personal and professional development programs and training
The opportunity to work with ground-breaking technology, delivering extraordinary impact for our customers
Possibility to work at any of our offices across eight countries: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, or Portugal
Location: Norway, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Ireland, France, Portugal, Italy (Hybrid) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sector Alarm AB
(org.nr 556597-1081)
Fabrikstorget 1 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7708061