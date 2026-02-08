Senior UX Designer - Customer-Centric Product Design
2026-02-08
Stockholm (Greater Stockholm Area) | Heltid | Cross-functional | Svenska/Engelska (beroende på team)
We are looking for an experienced UX Designer to join an exciting assignment where you will work closely with developers, Product Owners and stakeholders across the organization.
This is a role for someone who loves turning user insights into smart, intuitive digital experiences - and who thrives in a collaborative environment with fast iterations and continuous improvement.
About the assignment
You will be part of a home team consisting of skilled developers and a Product Owner, while also collaborating with other teams across the organization.
The role includes user research, usability testing, analysis and design work, where you transform insights into wireframes, prototypes and user journeys based on real customer needs.
You will play an important part in shaping product experiences, ensuring consistent design by applying the design system, and working closely with POs and developers throughout the development process.
Key responsibilities
Conduct user research through interviews, usability testing and data analysis
Translate insights into wireframes and prototypes
Design user journeys, flows and personas to guide development
Collaborate closely with Product Owners and developers to refine ideas
Apply and maintain design consistency using the design system
Iterate quickly based on feedback in a dynamic environment
We are looking for someone who has
Extensive experience as a UX Designer (preferably around 10 years)
Strong knowledge of UX methodologies and frameworks
Proven skills in user research, user flows and persona creation
Experience working with common UX tools (Figma, Mural, Google Analytics)
Strong communication and collaboration skills
A passion for UX and a mindset focused on continuous improvement
Location
This assignment requires you to be based in the Greater Stockholm Area.
Sounds interesting? Apply today - selection is ongoing.
Sway Sourcing är en innovativ rekryteringspartner som specialiserar sig på att matcha rätt talang med rätt företag - snabbt och effektivt. Vårt huvudfokus ligger inom Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Marknad och IT, men vi har även den breda expertis och flexibilitet som krävs för att leverera skräddarsydda rekryteringslösningar inom alla branscher.
Trots att vi är en relativt ny aktör har vi redan byggt förtroende hos många av Sveriges största företag och arbetar både nationellt och internationellt. Med baser i Sverige och Spanien erbjuder vi en unik kombination av lokal expertis och global räckvidd. Vårt starka nätverk och djupa branschinsikter gör oss till en självklar partner för företag som vill ligga steget före i sin rekrytering. Så ansöker du
