Senior User Researcher
2024-03-19
Designing beyond borders.
In Lund, Huawei has a multi-disciplinary design and innovation lab crafting solutions for the global market. One of their primary goals is to offer international insights, and conducting user research would be crucial.
They are a passionate team committed to creating innovative solutions that bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.
We seek a Senior User Researcher to join their team as they grow.
Responsibilities:
Lead User Research Initiatives
Plan, execute, and analyze user research studies to inform product development and design decisions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify research objectives and prioritize user insights.
Methodology Expertise
Apply various qualitative and quantitative research methods like usability testing, interviews,surveys, and analytics to gather meaningful user insights.
Follow industry trends and advancements in user research methodologies.
Team Collaboration
Work closely with product managers, designers, and engineers to integrate user research findings into product roadmaps and solutions.
Mentor and guide junior researchers, fostering a culture of user-centric design within the organization.
User Persona Development
Create and maintain detailed user personas based on research findings, ensuring a deep understanding of Huawei's diverse user base.
Usability Testing
Design and conduct usability testing sessions, providing actionable recommendations to improve the user experience.
Data Analysis and Reporting
Analyze both qualitative and quantitative data to derive actionable insights.
Prepare and present comprehensive reports that communicate key findings and recommendations to stakeholders.
Qualifications requirements
Bachelor's or Master's in Human-Computer Interaction, Psychology, or a related field.
Proven experience as a User Researcher with a focus on business-to-business products.
Strong proficiency in research tools and platforms.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Leadership experience in guiding research strategy and methodologies.
A multilingual background will be preferred.
Please apply with a CV and portfolio.
This is a full-time consultant position.
