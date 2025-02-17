Senior Unity Developer
Senior Unity Developer
• Fully remote or in one of our offices
• Permanent Full-time Role
• Start as soon as possible
We are looking for a Senior Unity Developer to help us deliver high quality and engaging game features for a big gaming project, as well as making sure the code base is keeping a good quality. You would be part of an autonomous team that collaborates efficiently to reach great results together.
We value engagement, initiative and cooperation a lot. We believe that 1+1=3 (if done right) and that's what we strive for in all our collaboration. We also expect everyone to leave their ego at the door when starting their working day.
Daily work will look something like this
You deliver high quality and well structured code
You design, architect and implement game features
You maintain and optimize new and existing tech stack
You are a role model with solid coding skills, an innovative mindset
You dive deep into complex technical issues and solve them
You are proactive and drive own initiatives
We need you to fulfill this
Proven software development using C# in large Unity projects
Extensive software development experience
Excellent teamwork skills, flexibility, and ability to handle multiple tasks
Passion for quality and for understanding the whole tech stack
Very good analytical capabilities
Comfortable working with a complicated codebase
Excellent troubleshooting skills of complex technical issues
Have a good sense of what is performant and scalable
If this is true for you then we give you bonus points
Experience building plugins and shared libraries
Experience working with custom editor tools and animations in Unity
Professional experience with Android or iOS development
Understanding of backend and databases
Professional experience of runtime performance optimisation, ideally on mobile titles
Experience with Continuous Integration
