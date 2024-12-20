Senior Trade Compliance Specialist - Customs
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join Our EMCA Regional Trade Compliance Team!
At Epiroc, our mission is to transform Trade Compliance into a competitive advantage and a key asset for our company. We aim to achieve this not only from a compliance perspective but also by driving savings and enhancing our bottom line.
As a Senior Trade Compliance Specialist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with customs and trade regulations. You will manage customs initiatives to mitigate risk, enhance efficiency, and support our international trade goals. Your expertise will provide strategic guidance, compliance support, and drive continuous improvement across functions.
Key Responsibilities
* Adapt and implement global trade policies and procedures regionally, ensuring they meet international regulations and business needs.
* Conduct assessments of business operations to identify potential risks and opportunities for process improvement.
* Actively monitor and update changes in customs regulations, taking necessary actions to mitigate business impacts. Provide business analysis and decision-making support.
* Perform audits of import and export activities, including documentation, classification, valuation, and preferential trade agreements, and implement corrective actions.
* Ensure all required import/export permits and licenses are obtained, enabling smooth, lawful movement of goods and maximizing savings through special customs procedures.
* Serve as the main point of contact with customs authorities, brokers, and external partners for trade-related inquiries and audits.
* Act as the in-house expert for customs matters across divisions, offering up-to-date guidance, training on customs regulations, and addressing division-specific requirements.
Your Profile
We are looking for someone with strong analytical and communication skills, who is open to opportunities for savings in the customs context. A positive attitude and willingness to collaborate with all functions for the good of Epiroc are essential. You should be business-oriented and able to communicate effectively with colleagues at all levels. Being dynamic and results-driven, with a belief in continuous improvement, is crucial. You should be well-organized with excellent planning and execution capabilities, and have strong presentation skills. The ability to drive actions and results within your own and other functions is a must. Prior experience as a project lead is highly desirable.
To be successful in this role, you should have relevant working experience (5-10 years) in the field, knowledge of customs regulations and trade compliance, and be proficient in Microsoft applications (Outlook, Excel, Word, etc.). A degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, or equivalent experience is required.
Location and travel
Location for this position is preferably Örebro, Sweden, but other locations close to Epiroc offices in Sweden may be considered. Occasional global travel might be required. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2025-01-20
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment Specialist, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
Tanya Holst, Recruiting Manager, tanya.holst@external.epiroc.com
