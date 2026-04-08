Senior Test Automation Engineer
Nextory AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nextory AB i Stockholm
You know that bit where every company says they're "changing the world"? Yeah, it can feel a little forced. But we like to think our story actually has some realness to it.
Our story begins with Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, who came to Sweden from Syria as kids and discovered that books could be a bridge - helping them learn the language, understand the culture, and explore new worlds.
A thought emerged, what if everyone could have that? And just like that, Nextory was born - your all-access pass to read, listen, and discover new perspectives without limits.
And now, we're searching for a Senior Test Automation Engineer who's ready to lead the way in our app development.
Let us tell you about the role As a Senior Test Automation Engineer at Nextory, you will play a key role in shaping how we build and deliver high-quality products. You won't just find bugs, you'll design and implement the systems that prevent them. With a strong engineering mindset, you will enable teams to move fast with confidence by providing robust testing frameworks, seamless CI/CD pipelines and technical guidance. You'll help create an environment where quality is something the whole team takes ownership of together.
Some examples of what you might be spending your time on:
Writing automated tests and coaching others in test automation (end-to-end, regression, API, and contract testing)
Driving a shift-left testing approach to ensure quality is built into the development process from the start
Exploring and implementing AI-driven approaches for testing, such as test generation, maintenance, and exploratory testing agents
Enabling short cycle times by building efficient, scalable, and reliable test processes
Your story so far We believe you enjoy working in a fast-moving tech environment, building scalable and reliable solutions and enabling others to succeed. To you, quality is a mindset, and you thrive in collaborative environments where ownership and continuous improvement are key.
We care more about who you are and how you think than your exact years of experience or titles. What matters most is that you have relevant experience and feel confident applying it. We see that you're used to working with:
Test automation in modern development environments over several years
End-to-end testing using tools like Maestro, Playwright, Cypress, or similar
Maintaining and working with CI/CD pipelines and builds
We also believe you have experience working with mobile platforms such as iOS and Android, including testing mobile applications, and are familiar with AI-driven testing tools and approaches.
The Nextory way of working At Nextory, we believe a strong and inclusive culture is key to our success. That's why we spend the majority of the working time at our beautiful office! We are based in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Paris and Bangalore. Our hybrid work policy includes four days in the office and Wednesdays as a work-from-home day.
Your next story starts here We look forward to your application . Applications are reviewed continuously and if you have any questions about the role, please contact erika.thorslund@nextory.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7529120-1934749". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nextory AB
(org.nr 556708-4149), https://career.nextory.com
Norrtullsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
113 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nextory Jobbnummer
9842452