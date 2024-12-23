Senior Test Automation Engineer
2024-12-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Stockholm
Why Join Us?
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our solutions.
We're at an exciting stage in our journey-growing rapidly and expanding our Product & Development team in Stockholm to build a vibrant hub for innovation, product design, and technology. This is a unique opportunity to join a thriving organization where you can help shape the future of assistive communication, defining how we work and delivering impactful solutions for our users.
We are building a culture of empowered, collaborative teams who are passionate about helping individuals with disabilities find their voice and connect with the world. Our teams thrive on trust, collaboration, and a positive environment where everyone lead and contributes. We deeply understand the people we serve, empathize with their challenges, and use our expertise to make a real difference.
About the Role:
As a Test Automation Engineer, you will take on the important role of defining, maintaining and executing on test suites, both manual and automated, but with an emphasis on modernizing test suites and moving towards automation. You'll drive our efforts in assuring the highest quality in our mobile, desktop and/or web applications targeting a complex, cross-platform environment.
In this role, you will:
Take ownership of and maintaining test suite definitions in collaboration with stakeholders
Design, develop and deploy automation to existing and new test suites when possible
Lay and maintain the foundation of a mature, quality-first way of working, supporting development teams and other stakeholders in making the right choices for shared future success
Provide comprehensive recommendations for test automation tools and the use of the same
Taking a lead role in supporting, training and coaching junior team members, building a positive environment of collaboration and continuous, actionable and constructive feedback between peers
Collecting and structuring data on test suite execution, yielding insights into quality metrics over time
We are looking for someone that has:
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, engineering, or relevant field
At least 5 years of working experience as a tester, test lead or similar roles
At least 3 years of which working with test automation journeys
At least 3 years of which working with testing in cross-platform environments
Solid experience in modern test automation practices
Solid experience working with both manual testing and test automation practices
Excellent communicator in speech and text, being able to clearly share your ideas, vision and strategic plans
Experience working close to or directly in software development teams, with a good understanding of software development challenges and common pitfalls
Our Values:
At Tobii Dynavox, our mission guides what we do, and our values guide us in how we do it. Across the organization, we are committed to being Collaborative, Considerate, Curious and Courageous. We build a trusting environment where every team member prioritizes our customers with empathy and insight. Bold ideas and learning lead to impactful solutions. Driven by curiosity, we continuously challenge the status quo to create meaningful, customer-focused solutions for our customers.
What We Offer:
At Tobii Dynavox, we believe in empowering individuals - including our employees - to reach their full potential. Here's what makes us unique:
Purpose-Driven Work: Join a company that transforms lives by giving a voice to those with communication challenges. Every day, your work makes a meaningful and concrete impact.
"Yes, and..." Flexibility: Build a rewarding career AND enjoy time with loved ones. We offer flexible work options so you don't have to choose between personal and professional goals.
Growth and Development: Whether you're advancing your skills or growing your career, we invest in your future with training, learning opportunities, and internal growth paths.
Inclusive and Supportive Culture: Work in a collaborative, caring environment where diversity and individuality are valued. You'll feel connected to both your team and our global community.
A Global Leader with Heart: Be part of an innovative, forward-thinking company that combines experience and cutting-edge solutions with a mission to change lives.
