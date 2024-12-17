Senior Test Automation Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-12-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
By joining our team as a Senior Test Automation Engineer, you will become part of a dynamic and innovative company that thrives on excellence and continuous improvement. We offer a stimulating work environment that encourages personal and professional growth, supported by opportunities for ongoing learning and development.
As part of our team, you will have the chance to work on exciting projects that push the boundaries of automotive technology, collaborating with talented professionals from diverse backgrounds. We value a culture of teamwork, respect, and inclusion, ensuring that every team member's voice is heard, and contributions are recognized.
The Complete HIL department performs system- and integration-testing for distributed vehicle and user functions, system performance testing and ADAS scenario testing on complete system level. The test environment consists of the electrical system of the vehicle, including all relevant ECUs, and actuators as well as environment and traffic simulations and sensor data emulations.
Testing is performed both manually and automated, where the automated regression is an essential part of delivering test results fast to the developing organization.
What you'll do
As a senior automation engineer you work in a team of engineers to build and maintain the automation framework, handling build and execution as well as publishing and visualization of test results. You work closely with the test developers to support the needs, making sure that the automation is always functional and up and running.
As a senior automation engineer you also work in the bigger organization to make sure the automation is compatible with the overall CI- and reporting structure of Volvo Cars.
What you'll bring
As a person we believe you are driven and well organized, with the ability to work independently with the tasks at hand. It is also important that you can share your knowledge, and collaborate well both inside the team, and with other teams in the group and organization.
Fundamental requirements include excellent Python programming knowledge, Jenkins, Git (Gerrit), Robot Framework or similar, Jira, and knowledge of Agile/SAFe methodologies.
Meritorious skills include PowerBI, Grafana, dSpace, ISTQB certification, and knowledge of Matlab/Simulink. Volvo Product Development skills are also meritorious. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74674-43050725". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Volvo Car Corporation Volvo Car Corporation 031590000 Jobbnummer
9066140