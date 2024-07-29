Senior Technical Writer
2024-07-29
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics.
The Senior Technical Writer for Cytiva is responsible for producing and maintaining customer-facing user documentation, in a manner that meets corporate standards and style, for products developed and maintained at Cytiva. This position is part of the Technical Documentation group (TechDoc) located in Uppsala and will be a hybrid role. At Cytiva, our vision is, to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Fulfil end-user documentation assignments such as production of new technical documentation for new product development (NPD) or updates of existing technical documentation. Estimate and schedule the time required to complete assignments and provide regular updates of progress.
Write, edit, review, proof-read, approve, process translations, and publish end-user documentation to ensure completeness, accuracy, validity, and clarity of information for digital and/or print production in line with corporate standards for style, branding and quality, legal guidelines, and regulatory requirements.
Work with other functions (such as product management, research & development, regulatory, manufacturing, and project management) for the timely and cost-effective production of new documents and maintenance of existing documents.
Coordinate writer activities for larger projects involving multiple deliverables and report status to stakeholders.
Act as mentor for Technical Writers. Provide guidance to Technical Writers on strategic decisions regarding content, design, documentation strategy, tools etc. Be the escalation path for project concerns for Technical Writers.
Knowledge sharing, contribute with technical writing, ways of working, organization and product area expertise to the team.
Define instructions and processes. Assist in defining and implementing new tools and platforms for efficient production and maintenance of user documentation. Drive continuous improvements.
The essential requirements of the job include:
MSc degree preferably in biology chemistry, molecular biology, or related field; or BSc Science preferably in biology chemistry, molecular biology, or related field with a minimum of 4 years of relevant work experience.
Several years of progressively responsible experience in the technical writing, editing, and production of user documentation, preferably in a life science or medical device setting.
Excellent English skills, good knowledge of Technical English and Information Mapping.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills; demonstrated ability in original technical writing, document organization, document reorganization; experience editing others' work.
Experience working with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Knowledge of Cytiva products, in particular with consumables (e.g. resins, single use, cell culture media, ELISA kit, filters, columns), medical devices and/or cell therapy products.
Experience in working in Content Management Systems such of SDL Tridion or other XML based systems and with publishing tools such as Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Excellent organizational skills, strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Process and detail-oriented, ability to prioritize and take initiative.
Demonstrated ability to pursue tasks to completion, work on multiple projects in parallel, results oriented, problem-solver and self-motivated.
At Cytiva we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for Cytiva can provide.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Gail Adam at gail.adam@cytiva.com
.
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
