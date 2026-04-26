Senior Technical Sales - Power Conversion Solutions (Global OEM)
KraftPowercon Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Växjö Visa alla säljarjobb i Växjö
2026-04-26
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KraftPowercon Sweden AB i Växjö
, Ale
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Proven technology. Newly released innovation. Global OEM impact.
KraftPowercon develops industry-leading power conversion solutions used by international OEMs in renewable energy and demanding industrial applications. Our portfolio combines field-proven platforms with newly released technologies, including advanced galvanically isolated DC/DC converters and Motor Drive Solutions-designed for systems where performance, reliability, and long-term support are mission-critical.
We are now looking for a Senior Technical Sales professional who thrives in selling complex, high-value technical solutions to global OEMs.
The Role
You will lead business with international OEM customers-owning strategic accounts, shaping opportunities early, and securing long-term design wins and platform business in environments with high technical complexity and long sales cycles.
You operate at system level, translating customer requirements into robust technical solutions and acting as a trusted partner from concept through series production.
Key Responsibilities
Build and grow long-term relationships with leading international OEMs
Drive design-in activities and long-term platform agreements
Lead technical and commercial discussions around complex power conversion solutions
Own the full sales process-from opportunity to contract
Represent the customer internally and influence product and technology roadmaps
Profile
Background in electrical engineering or similar
Senior experience in technical B2B sales to OEM customers
Proven ability to sell application-critical, system-level solutions
Comfortable working globally; fluent in English
Commercially driven, technically confident, relationship-oriented
Why KraftPowercon
You'll work at the intersection of proven power electronics and newly released innovation, supporting high-impact OEM applications with long product lifecycles. This is a role with real influence-over technical solutions, customer platforms, and commercial outcomes in the global energy transition. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7638183-1967177". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KraftPowercon Sweden AB
(org.nr 556344-3141), https://career.kraftpowercon.com
Hjalmar Petris väg 49 (visa karta
)
352 46 VÄXJÖ Arbetsplats
KraftPowercon Jobbnummer
9876172