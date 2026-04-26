Senior Technical Sales - Power Conversion Solutions (Global OEM)

KraftPowercon Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Växjö
2026-04-26


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Proven technology. Newly released innovation. Global OEM impact.
KraftPowercon develops industry-leading power conversion solutions used by international OEMs in renewable energy and demanding industrial applications. Our portfolio combines field-proven platforms with newly released technologies, including advanced galvanically isolated DC/DC converters and Motor Drive Solutions-designed for systems where performance, reliability, and long-term support are mission-critical.
We are now looking for a Senior Technical Sales professional who thrives in selling complex, high-value technical solutions to global OEMs.
The Role
You will lead business with international OEM customers-owning strategic accounts, shaping opportunities early, and securing long-term design wins and platform business in environments with high technical complexity and long sales cycles.
You operate at system level, translating customer requirements into robust technical solutions and acting as a trusted partner from concept through series production.
Key Responsibilities
Build and grow long-term relationships with leading international OEMs

Drive design-in activities and long-term platform agreements

Lead technical and commercial discussions around complex power conversion solutions

Own the full sales process-from opportunity to contract

Represent the customer internally and influence product and technology roadmaps

Profile
Background in electrical engineering or similar

Senior experience in technical B2B sales to OEM customers

Proven ability to sell application-critical, system-level solutions

Comfortable working globally; fluent in English

Commercially driven, technically confident, relationship-oriented

Why KraftPowercon
You'll work at the intersection of proven power electronics and newly released innovation, supporting high-impact OEM applications with long product lifecycles. This is a role with real influence-over technical solutions, customer platforms, and commercial outcomes in the global energy transition.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7638183-1967177".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
KraftPowercon Sweden AB (org.nr 556344-3141), https://career.kraftpowercon.com
Hjalmar Petris väg 49 (visa karta)
352 46  VÄXJÖ

Arbetsplats
KraftPowercon

Jobbnummer
9876172

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