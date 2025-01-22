Senior Technical Artist / Lead Technical Artist
About the role
We are looking for Mid-level to Senior level and above, Technical Artists with experience in the PC gaming space. Our project is ambitious and you will be one of the senior positions in building up the actual 3D world. Working closely with the Art Director and Tech Lead, you will be responsible for building up the pipelines and tools between Art and Tech, shader coding, asset and scene optimizing, and VFX.
We are currently on the lookout for Several technical artists: VFX experts and UI pros. If you think any of these could be the right fit for you, keep reading!
Your day-to-day as a Technical Artist
• Collaborating with artists and designers to create game assets that are both visually stunning and technically sound
• Developing and maintaining art pipelines and tools to ensure efficient workflows for the art team
• Working closely with the engineers to integrate art assets into the game engine, optimizing performance and ensuring compatibility across platforms
• Developing and maintaining shaders and materials that are efficient, visually compelling, and work seamlessly with the game engine
• Creating and implementing visual effects that enhance the game's immersive experience
• Identifying and developing tools to support artists and engineers
• Providing technical oversight, direction, and mentorship to the team
• Staying up-to-date with the latest art and technical trends and techniques and continuously improve our art pipeline
Requirements
• Experience with building up pipelines and tools for PC games
• Expert knowledge of implementing complex 3D & 2D art assets and optimizing
• Clear understanding of modular modelling, procedural modelling, procedural texture generation
• Full experience of making new shaders for PC games
• Expert level of Unity3D and Shadergraph, as well as Blender, Substance Designer, Substance Painter, Zbrush, 3D Coat, Spine Animation
• Good Understanding of C# and Python
• Good artistic eye and imagination to make eye catching VFX and shaders based on limited references
• A portfolio that demonstrates and highlights your best work in games
Good to have
• 2-6 years of PC game experience with multiple different projects
• Willingness to learn new skills, and adopt new software quickly
• As a gamer, you bring ideas from your gaming experiences
• Start-up game development studio experience
Personal traits
• Strong communication skills
• Capable of working independently with minimum supervision
• Open to feedback and iterations
• Interested in new gaming fields and trends
• Pro-active artist who always takes feedback seriously and loves sharing ideas
Positive attitude towards your general approach to work life
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21
Ansökan med CV skickas till: simon@br.ink
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559511-6186)
Kolmilevägen 14 (visa karta
)
184 38 ÅKERSBERGA Kontakt
Bastian Geissler bastian@br.ink 073-5930095 Jobbnummer
9119518