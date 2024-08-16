Senior tech recruiter
2024-08-16
Do you have work experience in tech recruitment? Are you looking for a new challenge and interested in working in a dynamic global environment? Then this position is for you!
Right now, we at StudentConsulting are looking for a Senior Tech Recruiter for one of our clients who is a market leader in the automotive industry. The company is based in Gothenburg, where the headquarters is also located. In addition, they have offices and facilities around the world.
This is a consulting assignment, which means that you will be employed by us at StudentConsulting and work as a consultant for our client. The position is full-time and the working hours are during office hours. The position is planned to start immediately and will run until 2025-03-31, with a strong possibility of extension.
Key Responsibilities:
• Effectively partners with senior-level stakeholders, potentially across multiple areas
of domain expertise
• Holds full accountability for full cycle recruitments including search
• Proactive partnership with Sourcing team and greater TA team
• Responsible for driving and executing on the TA strategy
• Can build, maintain, and drive TA projects in a timely manner
• Coaches/mentors more junior team members across the TA org
• Drives collaboration with PX Partners & Finance partners (with TA leads) to build
process improvements for operational effectiveness based on data, beliefs and
insights
• Responsible for a diverse set of recruitments which may include leadership or senior
roles in the businessPubliceringsdatum2024-08-16Profil
Key Behaviors:
• Understanding of the TA philosophy/strategy which facilitates ability to define and
measure projects that will have the greatest impact
• Holds influence to get others on-board and bring ideas alive
• Helps develop others by providing frequent feedback with honesty and empathy
• Mentors more junior team members towards success in line with the career
framework
• Proactively uses recruitment data to advise the business, and identifies problems
preemptively
• Ability to act as a strategic partner to senior levels of leadership within the company
• Ability to act independently and seek solutions when problems arise
We are looking for:
We are looking for a person who is a team player but also a self-driven individual who dares to take their own initiatives. Your ability to be solution-oriented and handle challenges efficiently will be a key competence in this role. We seek someone who not only identifies problems but also actively works to find innovative solutions and implement them in a structured and efficient manner. Furthermore, we see that you are good at communicating and enjoy having many points of contact.
Does the above describe you? Apply today as selection and interviews are ongoing! The position may be filled before the application deadline.
ALL APPLICATION DOCUMENTS MUST BE IN ENGLISH
We look forward to hearing from you!
